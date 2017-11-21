Kewell: 'That was the best football I have seen Crawley Town play for a long time'

Harry Kewell praised his side after they pulled off a brilliant 3-1 win against Exeter City tonight (Tuesday).

Goals from Josh Payne and two from supersub Jordan Roberts - including a stunning free kick - saw them beat Paul Tisdale's side comfortably.

It was a sensational performance from Crawley and they showed great character after going behind despite being on top.

Kewell said after the game: "For me that was the best football I have seen Crawley Town play for a long time."

The teams are at the opposite ends of the table, but Kewell says that doesn't mean a lot when it comes to head to head matches.

He said: "That’s football in this day and age. It’’s very difficult to pick a winner in any game and if you think you can you are lying. And that goes for all the leagues.

"On the day the team has to get it right and a little bit of fortune, a bit of hard work and if we put performances like into every game, I don’t think you can do wrong."

And the delighted boss was pleased his side bounced back from going behind.

He said: "You dominate and create three or four good chances and then there’s always a sucker punch, and it’s not the first time we copped a sucker punch this year.

"The good thing is we are starting to learn from it. We kept our heads and kept our cool. Maybe we got a little bit of fortune for the penalty but again it takes courage for Payne to step up and take it.

"We then slotted back into the rhythm that we started the game with.

"And in the first five minutes of the second have we looked a little like ‘what’s going to happen here’ and then they just kicked on. It was fantastic."

Kewell made four changes to the starting line-up that played at Wycombe on Saturday, including leaving Roberts on the bench.

He said: "It’s thinking about that games ahead, it’s a tough league. You have got to be able to play smart and think about all the players. Every single player here is working hard and every player deserves to play, I have a big squad and everyone is fighting for their opportunities.

"We felt this was the team to play against Exeter, every game is different, every system is different, every tactical thing we do is different."

Exeter boss Paul Tisdale admitted his side were beaten by the better team.

He said: "The better side won the game. They deserved to win it. It's a weekend, two trips and two defeats we would like to forget. Well done to them but I would like to have seen a lot more from my team."