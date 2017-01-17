Luxury of numbers means Horsham can ‘freshen things up’ against Bridges

Horsham will make changes tonight to ‘freshen things up’ in their local derby against Three Bridges at Gorings Mead.

With the new additions of Alfie Rogers, from Lewes, and Jordan Clark, who is back from Pagham, the Hornets have the rare luxury of a full squad.

Matt Price is also back from holiday and Tiago Andrade is available, both having missed Saturday’s 2-0 victory over high-flying Dorking Wanderers.

Dominic Di Paola is planning on rotating his squad after the effort levels shown in that win and expects relegation threatened Three Bridges to be fresher after their game against Hastings United on Saturday was postponed.

The Horsham boss has stated many times he believes second-from-bottom Bridges are in a false position in the table.

He said: “We will have freshen things up a bit as they all (the players) put a lot in on Saturday and I think some will be tired, so we will have to look at that.

“They (Three Bridges) will be really fresh and we will be really tried. They are a good side, they are in a false position and I will be amazed if they stay in that position - I might be wrong.

“I look at the bottom sides and they (Bridges) have goals in them and they have got good experience and quality players at this level. It’ll be tough, they all are, but we will dust ourselves off and try and go again.”

The Hornets, who go into the clash in 12th place, won the reserve fixture in February 2-1 and will be bidding to extend their unbeaten run to seven matches in their third straight home game.

In other player news, Adam Hunt is gaining fitness with Horsham YMCA, while Steve Metcalf is expected to return from injury.

Di Paola added: “Hunty is pretty much back and Mets is also back and Matt Price to come in so we have numbers at the moment. We have a squad.”

While Horsham have said no pitch inspection is necessary, the match referee will no doubt have a close inspection of the pitch on arrival with temperatures set to drop below zero before 6pm. Kick-off is 7.30pm.

