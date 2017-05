Matt Harrold took charge of training this morning as Crawley Town prepare to face Mansfield Town.

Harrold will take charge as caretaker boss after Dermot Drummy and Matt Gray parted company with the Reds yesterday.

Crawley Town player Matt Harold takes charge of training at the Checkatrade.com Stadium in Crawley after the departure of Head Coach Dermot Drummy and his assistant Matt Gray yesterday. Picture James Boardman/Telephoto Images

James Boardman/Telephoto Images took these photos of his training session.