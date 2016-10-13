Morris backed to put his historic red record against Cheltenham behind him

A maturer Glenn Morris has been backed to put his historic Cheltenham Town demons behind him this weekend.

The Crawley Town number one will retain his place in between the sticks for the League Two clash at the Robins on Saturday.

But the fixture does not hold brilliant memories for the former Leyton Orient stopper.

The 32-year-old was sent off twice in a season for The Os back in 2013 when they lost 4-1 in the league to the Robins at Brisbane Road in August and 3-1 at Whaddon Road in the FA Cup four months later.

Reds head coach Dermot Drummy has confirmed player-coach Morris will keep his place this weekend and has praised his stopper.

He said: “Glenn is probably a bit more mature now hopefully.

“I am really pleased with his performances and he has done fantastic work as a coach.

“He has integrated as a staff member as well as a player and that is not no easy.”

