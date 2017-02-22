Morris: 'We've got to get back to form'

Crawley Town goalkeeper Glenn Morris is calling for his team-mates to put their disappointing defeat to Morecambe behind them as they look ahead to their visit to Wycombe Wanderers this Saturday.

He cannot explain why they were so poor during the 3-1 defeat which was their second successive loss at home.

Morris believes they may have been complacent following their triumphant win in midweek when they beat Colchester United 3-2.

The Reds custodian says they have got to be back to their best to face Wycombe at Adams Park, who he is expecting will attack them from the start.

He said: “It’s hard to put your finger on why we didn’t turn up first half.

“Maybe the early goal knocked the stuffing out of us and we didn’t recover.

“We felt good going into the game and felt we were going to get a positive result.

“It just didn’t happen.

“First half we just weren’t good enough.”

Reds had made the perfect preparation in the run-up to the game, having won 3-2 at Colchester United, with captain Jimmy Smith scoring a hat-trick.

Morris said: “Maybe there was complacency there.

“We’ve got a week to recover and then will have a tough game on Saturday against Wycombe, so we’ll have to put it right.”

Morris praised the Shrimpers for how they took the game to Crawley despite being away from home.

He said: “You’ve got to give them credit. They’ve obviously come here and put it on us.

“We just didn’t respond which was probably the most disappointing thing.

“We were a goal down and just didn’t get ourselves going and were on the ropes for most of the first half.

“It’s the first time that’s really happened here, Cambridge United at home (lost 3-1 on November 12) might have been one but we’ve been solid.

“It’s disappointing but we just weren’t good enough.”

Morris has been regularly in-form this season and was man of the match against Morecambe, believes the team must become more consistent if they are to forge ahead up the table.