Murray resigns as manager of Crawley Town's next league opponents

Adam Murray has left his position as manager at Mansfield Town - six days before The Stags host Crawley Town.

Murray exits the One Call Stadium this evening (Monday) after talks with Stags chairman John Radford.

A club statement published on the official website stated Murray left in the best interests of both parties.

