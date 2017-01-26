New signing: Crawley Town sign Kenya international and former Derby defender Lelan

Crawley Town have signed former Derby County defender Josh Lelan on a contract until the end of the 2017-18 season.

The 22-year-old, who is a Kenya international, began his career in the Rams’ academy and in 2014 made five appearances on loan in League One with Swindon Town, having played four times in the National League for Gateshead on loan in 2013.

Lelan in action for Northampton in 2015. Picture by Sharon Lucey

After he was released by Derby in 2015 Josh signed for Northampton Town and was part of the Cobblers’ squad which won promotion to League One last season. He made 13 appearances for Northampton and played in both games against Reds.

Northampton released him at the end of last season and he has had trials with Gillingham, Plymouth and Leyton Orient as well as playing for Derby under-23s on a non-contract basis this season.

Last August, Josh made his international debut for Kenya in a friendly against Uganda.

Head Coach Dermot Drummy said: “We really rate Josh. He’s athletic, has a great work ethic and will give us another option defensively as he can play right back and in central defence.

“Josh is really keen to take this opportunity. A lot of clubs have looked at him this season but he’s here now and I sense his determination to impress and hopefully get his career going forward with us.”

Josh has been given squad no. 25 and has been signed in time to be available for Saturday’s trip to Notts County.