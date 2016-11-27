Non-League Sussex: The Hornets snatch a point in injury-time, Hassocks’ three-goal comeback and 14 Goals in three games for Haywards Heath

Horsham 1-1 Hastings United: The Hornets snatched a point against Hastings, substitute Dan Boswell equalising in injury time.

This last gasp goal has kept alive Horsham’s statistic of scoring in every single Ryman League match so far this season. The hosts almost conceded a goal inside the first minute, a cheap corner resulting in Harry Stannard hitting the crossbar. In the nineteenth minute, the visitors took a 1-0 lead through an own goal; Lewis Hyde attempted to kick the ball out of play, only to slide the ball into his own net.

Horsham encounter Three Bridges on Tuesday night and face Walton Casuals this Saturday.

AFC Uckfield 4-2 Pagham

The Uckers put on a superb performance to beat high flying Pagham with a 4-2 win. They started the game well and went 1-0 up. The visitors were then awarded a penalty, which was saved, but striker Matt Dann scored the rebound to make it 1-1 at half time. On fifty-five minutes Ben Radley scored a free kick to put the home side 2-1 up. Pagham pulled a goal back, but Ryan Cooper then made it three for the hosts as he headed in at the far post, from another set piece. It got even better for the Uckers as Matt Mclean’s through ball was calmly slotted home by James Feist to make it 4-2. A great win for Uckfield, and they’ll be hoping to continue that form as they play Eastbourne Town on Saturday 10th December.

Guernsey 2-4 Lewes

Lewes consolidated their top half position in Ryman League Division One South with a good away win at Guernsey. The afternoon didn’t start in a positive manor as the hosts went 1-0 up through a soft penalty scored by Marc McGrath on ten minutes. Lewes were then awarded a soft penalty of their own, Brotherton could only find the bar, and Hammond hit the re-bound over. But Lewes did level through Duncan Culley in the thirty-eighth minute. The visitors continued to pressure the Guernsey goal, but it ended 1-1 at the break. Lewes second, and the games third penalty was converted by Jack Dixon in the sixty-fifth minute, after Duncan Culley was brought down by the keeper. The lead didn’t last long though and Dave Rihoy equalised on seventy-three minutes. 636 people were witnessing an exciting game of football, and it was Lewes that took the lead again, Jack Dixon with his second goal of the game on seventy-nine. Substitute Chukwunweike Okoh then wrapped up all three points for the away side as he made it 4-2 in the eighty-third minute. Lewes next game sees them travel to South Park on Wednesday night.

Three Bridges 2-3 Corinthian Casuals

Having only picked up one win all season and sitting in the relegation zone, November was looking to be another miserable month for Bridges with tough ties against Whyteleafe, Corinthian Casuals and league leaders Dorking Wanderers ahead of them. However, after picking up their first away win with a solid 2-0 at Whyteleafe, there were signs of a change of fortune at Jubilee Field.

On Tuesday night, though, it wasn’t to be as Bridges found themselves 3-0 down after forty minutes against a Corinthian Casuals side who are within grasp of the Ryman League South playoff places. Three Bridges were not yet beaten, and goals late on from Tony Garrod and Dan Mobsby set up an exciting finish, but unfortunately, they ran out of time.

Crawley Down Gatwick 4-6 Hassocks

It was goals galore as Hassocks defeated Crawley Down Gatwick in a crazy game at The Haven Centre. Oli Leslie put the hosts ahead after five minutes, but Hassocks were level on ten minutes. The Anvils took the lead twice more in the first half through Marc Pelling and Daniel Sullivan, and went in at the break 3-2 up. Hassocks equalised after the interval, but Josh Brown put the hosts 4-3 ahead soon after. Hassocks refused to let things settle, and scored three more goals to complete a remarkable comeback, during a thrilling afternoon of football. There is no shortage of goals whenever The Anvils are involved, having scored 47 and conceded 52, so far this season.

Burgess Hill Town 0-3 Hitchin Town

Burgess Hill Town bowed out of the Buildbase FA Trophy after a 0-3 home defeat to Hitchin Town.

Burgess Hill started the game the brighter side with Dean Cox wriggling through the Hitchin Town defence and forcing a low save from keeper Michael Johnson.

Hitchin Town took the lead after twenty minutes when Robbie Burns cut inside and his shot came off the head of Will Miles to loop over Josh James in the goal.

Hitchin found a second less than ten minutes later when Will Miles was judged to have handled the ball inside the area. Ben Walster arrowed his penalty into the top right as Will Miles headed for an early bath.

Despite manager Ian Chapman bringing on Jack Brivio at half-time, the Hillians failed to get going in the second-half. Jonah Ayunga found himself through on goal but hit his shot wide, in what was the Hillians best chance of the afternoon.

Hitchin Town put the game out of sight four minutes from the end when the ball fell to substitute Callum Donnely in the box who curled the ball over the head of Josh James.

It was a disappointing result for the Hillians who were clearly were still feeling the effects of Tuesday's gruelling 120 minutes against Chalfont St Peter AFC.

Haywards Heath Town FC 4-1 Horsham YMCA

Haywards Heath Town cruised to victory after an initial early setback against Horsham YMCA.

Horsham YMCA took the lead after just fifteen seconds with a composed finish from Striker Nick Sullivan. Despite this shock, Heath rallied as Trevor McCreadie found an equaliser twenty-five minutes later. It was McCreadie once again who was on hand to put Heath into the lead three minutes before half-time from close range.

Jamie Weston made the game more comfortable for The Blues with a good goal from a corner. Just one minute later, full-back Luc Doherty put the game out of sight with a delightful chip into the far corner.

After the game, manager Shaun Saunders said: "I'm pleased with today’s win, I asked for a fast start but that was well and truly squashed after a minute that we let the visitors in, from then on I thought we reacted really well and kept Horsham YMCA under pressure, their keeper was their stand out player and that speaks volumes for our attacking play. I still feel as a squad we have more to give and I will keep working the lads until we reach that level I know we are capable of.”

This result means Haywards Heath have now scored 14 goals in just three games and are still sitting in 3rd place in the table.

Crawley Town 3-2 Grimsby Town

Having picked up three consecutive 3-1 defeats in the league, Dermot Drummy’s side were in desperate need of a win. They faced a tough task at home to Grimsby Town, who are having an excellent first season back in the Football League, sitting in the play-off places before kick-off.

It was the hosts who drew first blood, James Collins picking up Adi Yussuf’s superb cross from the right hand side and slotting home for his ninth of the season. Grimsby’s top scorer Omar Bogle cancelled it out in first half stoppage time and the sides went in level at the break.

Collins turned provider in the second half, drilling in a low cross which was fired in by Jordan Roberts on fifty-six minutes. Roberts then got his second with ten minutes remaining, sensationally scoring directly from a corner. Bogle pulled one back right at the death with a screamer from outside the box, but it was no more than a consolation for the visitors.

It was a very pleasing result for Reds fans, who had not seen their side win in seven games. Up next is a rescheduled trip to Yeovil, after the game was postponed due to a waterlogged pitch last Tuesday.