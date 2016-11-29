OFF: Horsham v Three Bridges clash postponed due to frozen pitch

Tonight’s Ryman League South Division derby clash between Horsham and Three Bridges at Gorings Mead has been postponed owing to a frozen pitch.

The call was made at 7pm - just 30 minutes before the scheduled kick-off - due to the match referee arriving late due to traffic problems on the M25.

Low temperatures throughout the day and early evening has left patches of the pitch, including the goalmouths, frozen.

Horsham offered their apologies to on Twitter where they announced the news.

The Hornets now travel to Walton Casuals on Saturday, while Three Bridges host South Park.

