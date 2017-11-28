Paul Faili on Dermot Drummy: 'Dermot is a man who still had so much to offer football'

Three Bridges manager Paul Faili has paid tribute to former Crawley Town head coach Dermot Drummy.

The ex-Chelsea youth coach died on Monday, aged 56.

Faili developed a friendship with Drummy after he was appointed as Crawley Town head coach.

Faili told the Crawley Observer: “Dermot Drummy is a man who Johnny Yems introduced to Three Bridges upon his appointment as Crawley Town manager.

"During that time, he became a great friend to the club and always popped in and had a chat and a beer. Dermot is a man who still had so much to offer football and will be sorely missed in the football community and by all at Three Bridges FC.”

Many current players who played under Drummy have taken to social media to pay tribute, including Chelsea, Crystal Palace and England international Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Brighton and Brighton attacker Izzy Brown, who is on loan from Chelsea.

Dermot Drummy during his Crawley Town days

Loftus-Cheek tweeted: "RIP coach, thanks for everything" while Brown tweeted: "Not only an amazing coach but an amazing man, thank you for everything! Rest in peace"