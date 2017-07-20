Perrywood Tigers U13s roar at Furngate Sixes tournament

Perrywood Tigers Black and Orange Under-13s started slowly in the Furngate Sixes tournament held at Oakwood School in Horley with the Blacks suffering a first game 1-0 defeat and the Orange team a 0-0 draw.

But as the tournament progressed both teams began to establish themselves and were displaying some great football which propelled both teams in to the semi-finals which were held in the mid-afternoon.

With the sun beating down, both teams got stuck in to the semis and both found themselves the winning side with the blow of the full-time whistle meaning it was a Perrywood all out final with the Blacks against the Oranges.

With a short break the whistle sounded and both sides settled into the final it finished 0-0 at the full-time whistle, despite some chances, meaning it was to go into extra-time.

Again both teams got stuck into extra-time with parents thinking the worst that it could end in penalties.

This was soon a distant thought when the Blacks secured victory with a goal that crowned them winners with the blow of the ref’s whistle.

Perrywood manager Mark Dunn was extremely proud of the performance of both teams on the day and very happy to add another trophy to the collection.