Poor finishing costs Three Bridges points

The final 4-1 scoreline doesn’t reflect the match itself, but Three Bridges dropped another three points at home to Hythe Town which leaves them dangerously low at second to bottom in the table.

The first 15 minutes saw them dominate the opening play, but poor finishing in front of goal is the problem they have.

A Tony Garrod run down the wing with a pass to Ricardo Fernandes saw him blast the shot high over the bar.

A corner saw Drew Cooney head just wide of the post and a Garrod attempt ended with a corner.

The first decent attack for Hythe Town saw Kieron Thorp pull off a tremendous save for a corner.

From the resulting corner, Hythe’s Alfie May found him self unmarked and headed home to put the visitors in front.

May then became the catalyst of many opportunities, causing Bridges defence to work overtime.

The last opportunity of the half for Bridges was when Devon Fender tried to round the keeper to slot home only for the keeper to prevent him with a well-timed tackle.

On 53 minutes Bridges gained a free-kick 25 yards out wide of the box, Hakeem Adelakun who is fast becoming a long range specialist, struck the ball that sailed into the back of the net.

All seemed level on play until Thomas Howard-Bold brought down Frankie Sawyer in the box which was put away to give Hythe the lead once again.

Bridges had chances to level but poor finishing let them down.

In added-time, Hythe substitute Alex Mulrooney-Skinner scored twice more that made the final scoreline look more flattering than it really was.

