Rabson brace puts Wasps in seventh heaven

Faye Rabson scored twice as Crawley Wasps beat Carshalton Athletic 3-0 on Sunday to make it seven wins from seven in the London & South East Premier Division.

All three goals came inside a 10-minute period during the first half as Wasps extended their best start to a season since 2003-04.

The victory margin could have been greater but for a lack of a killer instinct and flat spells in the second half.

Wasps skipper Naomi Cole opened the scoring on 17 minutes with a crisp left-footed finish.

The lead was doubled within 60 seconds as Toni Smith’s outstanding through ball released Rabson, who rounded the keeper and steered the ball home.

Smith then pinched the ball from a defender but was pushed wide and Carshalton got bodies on the line to block both her shot and Boyd’s follow up.

The third was not long in coming, though, as Rabson nipped ahead of a defender before finishing.

Carshalton improved in the second half, flashing a shot wide and forcing Wasps keeper Frankie Gibbs into a save.

At the other end, Wasps’ Charlie Carter produced a save from Robins keeper Emma Marlow but despite late chances, Paul Walker’s side could not add to their score.

They now face their likeliest challengers for the title, AFC Phoenix, away from home next Sunday (November 5).

Wasps: Gibbs; Duncan, Niamh Stephenson, Walker, Ward; Elphick, Cole; Rabson, Fleischman, Boyd; T. Smith. Subs: Carter, Davies, Hannah.

Wasps reserves lost the leadership of the South East Counties Premier Division after a 4-0 defeat at Worthing.