Ramsgate 2 Three Bridges 0: Youthful Bridges fall to Rams

This was not a very good display by a young Three Bridges side.

Martin Grant, who again looked sharp between the sticks, was called on to make an early block from the tricky Daniel Lawrence.

But the visitors defence seemed to be handling the Rams until a 16th minute through-ball saw Tom Chapman shrug off two defenders and use his pace before clipping the ball past the on-rushing Grant.

Tony Garrod saw a shot blocked as Bridges tried to respond, and there were moments of trickery by both Maxime Agnoly and impressive full-back Kieran Loughney, although both were guilty of trying just that one touch too many when a pass looked the better option.

Grant tentatively pushed away a free-kick by Aaron Millbank early in the second half but still Bridges sensed that they might get something from the game as Ramsgate kept over hitting their final ball.

Darnell Smith once again looked strong at the back and his central partner Oneil Odofin was taking no prisoners either on his debut.

But after 70 minutes failure to clear properly led to Chapman firing home a crucial second goal for Ramsgate, who have now taken 13 points since changing their manager five games ago.

Garrod had a decent chance to reduce the arrears and substitute Kieran Mundle-Smith looked odds-on to net after a good move involving Abu Touray and Hakeem Adelakun, who made his 100th appearance.

But generally, Rams’ keeper Luke Watkins had a comfortable night as the woes continue for Paul Faili and his team.

Bridges: Grant, Loughney, Lansdale, Mobsby, Odofin, Smith, Wilson (Mundle-Smith 46), Adelakun, Garrod, Touray, Agnoly (Francis 70).

Aerotron Man of the Match: Darnell Smith