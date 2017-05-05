Ranieri, Di Matteo, Pardew.....Drummy is the 50th manager to go this season

Dermot Drummy became the 50th manager to part ways with his club in the 2016/17 English football season yesterday.

Drummy and assistant Matt Gray left Crawley Town by mutual consent after 372 days at the Checkatrade.com Stadium.

From the Premier League to League Two, 49 other managers have left their positions.

And Drummy is in good company. Andy Hessenthaler was the first go when he left Leyton Orient in September.

Roberto Di Matteo was the first big name to go when he became the fourth managerial casualty of the season, leaving Aston Villa in October.

Big names such as Walter Zenga (12th), Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink (14th) and Alan Pardew (22nd) have also left their clubs this year.

But the biggest managerial casualty was Claudio Ranieri when he was sacked by Premier League Champions Leicester City in February.