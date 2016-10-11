RECALLING REDS: ‘Humble Cox is game changer that brings quality and swagger’

Former Crawley Town player Ryan Richefond is backing former Leyton Orient player Dean Cox to be a hit on and off the field for his new club.

In his latest collum Richefond - who made limited appearances for Reds after securing a one-year deal in 2014 - has backed the midfielder to ‘quality and swagger’.

Ryan Richefond SUS-160402-152233002

The capture of Dean Cox for Crawley is for sure, a great achievement. The former Brighton & Hove Albion and Leyton Orient player had been without a club since leaving The Os late in the transfer window.

The first time I met Dean, was during the Orient versus Crawley Boxing Day match in 2014. That day he scored a wonderful free kick and got an assist in our 4-1 defeat. The assist stands out most clearly in my mind. He received the ball in the air on his thigh before executing a cross with the outside of his right foot, perfectly finding the striker who slotted it home.

I was warming up on the touchline at the time, right behind him as he took it out the air, and after having a bit of banter with him the day before whilst in the car with Jimmy Smith, he decided to turn around to me, arms aloft, smirking and said ‘what do you think of that?’ Safe to say I wasn’t happy and sat back on the bench!

He was later subbed in the 65th minute to the delight of most of our team. After the game he made a point of hanging around the tunnel to speak to me and ask how I was finding the transition from youth to men’s football.

I think this game sums him up perfectly. The quality and swagger he brings on the pitch enables him to be a game changer and a major asset to any team. And yet, off the pitch, he is the humble, fans player who has time for everyone.

Crawley is a family club, a fans club - it is important for the players to remember this and I know that Dean will continue and enhance this within the club.

I have witnessed how he takes time to talk to fans, not just in the street but also on social media. And this, I’m sure, will play a large part in attracting a larger and younger fan base to the club.

One of the most impressive stats that I get reminded of whenever I speak to him, is that for the last six years, he’d had the highest amount of combined assists in the English Football League with 75 assists - scoring 62 goals along the way! Not too bad I suppose!

With Crawley’s rich vein of form this season and ‘attractive’ football returning to the Checkatrade Stadium; his signing can only boost and add to the positive atmosphere around the fans, players and staff!

Come on you Reds!!!

