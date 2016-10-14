Reds told to keep up performance levels but make their chances count

Crawley Town have been told to take their chance when they are on top of games ahead of tomorrow’s trip to Cheltenham Town.

Reds travel to Whaddon Road unbeaten in six games tomorrow for their League Two clash.

They have won four of those, but passed up a golden opportunity to better that in last week’s 1-1 draw at Hartlepool.

The hosts go into the match sitting one spot above the relegation places on the back of three league draws, but are seven without a win.

Reds head coach Drummy Drummy has reported that long-term injured pairing Matt Harrold and Josh Payne are two weeks away from a possible return, while striker Adi Yussuf faces a fitness test on his hamstring today.

Left-back Andre Blackman, who has established himself in the side, misses the game through suspension.

All the staff had three days off after the trip to Hartlepool and Drummy is hoping everyone will be refreshed and ready to hit the net on Saturday.

He said: “I think it was good for all the staff to have a break as we have had some long journeys on the road. It was physically and mentally nice for everyone concerned.

“I just think - and it is a cliché - but there is no easy game and I am sure Gary Johnson (Cheltenham manager) is saying the same thing.

“We have to go there in the right frame of mind mentally and have something about us on the day.

“If we can keep the performance to the same level we are it, but take our chances when they come about. If we did that last week, we would have won the game.

“If you haven’t then the last ten minutes get a bit panicky. We need to take them and then try and control the game if we are on top.”

