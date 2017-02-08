RUMOUR MILL: Barca eye Aguero | Conte still keen on Gordon | Saints to seal Caceres deal | Cisse to become a DJ

Spanish giants Barcelona are keeping close tabs on Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero, who has been benched recently in favour of new signing Gabriel Jesus. Barca believe a summer move for the Argentine would convince Lionel Messi to sign a new long-term deal. (Marca)

Tottenham Hotspur have been linked with a move for Blackpool starlet Bright Osayi-Samuel, but reportedly face opposition from Arsenal, Everton and a new challenger in Steve Bruce’s Aston Villa. (Birmingham Mail)

Chelsea boss Antonio Conte has stated that he is set to pursue the signature of Craig Gordon, despite the fact that Celtic insisted the player was not for sale during the January transfer window. The Chelsea manager has vowed to monitor the situation. (The Sun)

Julian Draxler wants to see Germany team-mate Mesut Ozil leave Arsenal and join him at Paris Saint-Germain. Ozil's contract at Arsenal expires at the end of next season and the talented playmaker is yet to agree new terms. (Various)

Southampton are set to sign former Juventus and Barcelona defender Martin Caceres on a free transfer. It is understood a deal to sign the former centre-back, 29, will be completed when Caceres has received a work permit and passed a medical. (Sky Sports)

Andy Robertson has said that he is wanting to repay the faith shown in him by Hull manager Marco Silva after the manager blocked his £10 million move to Burnley. The left back insists that he has no regrets over the transfer window and has vowed to work hard to keep Hull in the Premier League. (Various)

Former Liverpool and France striker Djibril Cisse has retired from football at the age of 35. Cisse now has plans to become a DJ, producer and pundit. (BBC)

Liverpool are ready to battle Italian giants Inter Milan for £22m-rated Porto full back Ricardo Pereira this summer. it is understood Porto are willing to sell the player, who is out of contract in 2019, if the release clause in his contract is met. (Daily Star)

Newcastle United midfielder Cheick Tiote has joined Chinese League One side Beijing Enterprises Group FC. (Sky Sports)