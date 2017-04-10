RUMOUR MILL: Chelsea striker Costa unhappy in London | Juventus close to deal for Cuadrado | Manchester United get Griezmann boost | Watson to quit Watford | Wenger says it’s ‘vital’ Oxlade-Chamberlain signs new Arsenal deal | Real Madrid president says Neymar wants to leave Barca

1

Chelsea striker Diego Costa has cast fresh doubt over his future by suggesting he is unhappy living in London. (Daily Mirror)

Everton boss Ronald Koeman has again told midfielder Ross Barkley he must sign a new deal or be sold this summer. (The Sun)

Atletico Madrid forward Antoine Griezmann has ruled out a move to city rivals Real Madrid, boosting Manchester United’s hopes of landing the France star. (Daily Mirror)

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger says it is ‘vital’ Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain signs a new contract.

Watford midfielder Ben Watson is set to quit the club, sparking a scramble for his signature. (Daily Mirror)

Highly-rated striker Hirving Lozano, who plays for Pachuca in Mexico, has said he is keen on a move to Manchester United. (Daily Mirror)

Scott Sinclair believes Brendan Rodgers’ long-term commitment to the club will convince more top English stars to come to Parkhead. (Daily Record)

Real Madrid defender Pepe has lucrative offers to go to China but Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain have also asked about his services. (Marca)

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez thinks Brazil forward Neymar is considering leaving Barcelona. (Diario Gol)

Manchester United are lining up Everton striker Romelu Lukaku, or Torino forward Andrea Belotti to replace Zlatan Ibrahimovic, should the 35-year-old Swede leave Old Trafford. (Manchester Evening News)

Juventus are close to signing on-loan Chelsea winger Juan Cuadrado, 28, in a permanent deal worth £21.4m. (Calciomercato)