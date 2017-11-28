Steve Herbert: Dermot was an absolute gentleman who always had time for the fans

Crawley Town fans will be waking up this morning to the devastating news that last seasons manager Dermot Drummy has passed away at the age of fifty six.

Having met Dermot on a couple of occasions last season. I can honestly say that Dermot was an absolute gentleman, who always had time for the fans. His knowledge and passion of the game was obvious to all who met him.

It’s times like these that puts football in to perspective for what it really is, just a game.

Life and death is by far more important.

Dermot Drummy was given his first senior managerial position by Crawley at the start of last season and although it didn’t quite pan out how we all wanted after a promising start. He will be fondly remembered for some impressive victories against the likes of Exeter City, Luton Town and Blackpool.

The vast majority of the current first team are players that Dermot signed, quality players such as Enzio Boldewijn, Josh Payne and Glenn Morris. Dermot Drummy also signed last seasons top scorer James Collins who’s goals without a shadow of a doubt kept us in the football league.

As Crawley Town fans we send our condolences to Dermot's family at this very sad time. I’m sure the Crawley Town family will give Dermot the respect and tributes this great man deserves at our up coming home games.

Dermot Drummy 1961 - 2017 R.I.P