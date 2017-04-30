Steve Herbert: 'I think it’s fair to say most Reds fans are looking forward to that final whistle this weekend'

As this will be my penultimate Crawley Town column of the season I would just like to thank everyone for the positive feedback I have received over the past six months since I started writing this piece. It’s nice to know that a few people do actually read this.

After last Saturday’s disappointing result yet again, I think it’s fair to say most Reds fans are looking forward to that final whistle this weekend when we entertain play off chasing Mansfield Town, when we can bring yet another struggling campaign to a close.

Yes we have avoided the drop and are guaranteed another season in the football league, but with Crawley currently sitting fourth from bottom and only seven points clear of the drop zone, it’s not been as enjoyable as we would have liked.

There have been quite a few rumblings on social media that Reds manager Dermot Drummy is possibly on his way out.

I personally hope this isn’t the case. As I have stated in previous weeks, DD has achieved the ultimate goal and kept us up.

Which is what most fans would of wished for at the start of the season. I’m sure he knows exactly where he needs to strengthen in the summer and the board should give him up to Christmas of next season to see if he can turn the clubs fortunes around.

What Crawley Town don’t need to become is a club that hires and fires every season. Stability is the key here and I just hope by the time this column is published DD is still in the hot seat.

What we have left are two huge games this week with a trip to the Amex stadium on (Wednesday) evening to play Brighton & Hove Albion in the Sussex Senior Cup final, followed by our final league game of the season at home to ‘Steve Evans’ Mansfield.

Two wins and suddenly a very disappointing season, finishes on a high and we can then all go into the summer dreaming of bigger and better things to come next term.

What I do feel would be good for the club to do between now and the start of next season would be to have a fans forum where us Reds fans can get a few things off our chests. I’m constantly reading comments online and hearing negative things on the terrace of disgruntled fans. The club have been very good at arranging these in the past, but I feel the time has come to have another one to re-engage with the doubters.

Whatever happens this week, come 7:30pm on Saturday evening we can all kick back, relax and enjoy that feeling of knowing we are still one of the 92!