Striker Collins joins Luton Town for an undisclosed fee

Striker James Collins has left Crawley Town to join Luton for an undisclosed fee.

The 26-year-old scored 22 goals in all competitions for the Reds last season after leaving Shrewsbury Town after his contract had expired.

The forward scored home and away against the Hatters last term and finished the campaign as the side’s top scorer.

Director of Football Selim Gaygusuz said: “James goes with our best wishes and thanks for a fantastic season.

“He’s taken the decision to move closer to home and we wish him all the best for the future.”