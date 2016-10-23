Sussex and Surrey round-up: The FA Vase and local league games

Horley Town’s FA Vase journey came to an end after their two goal defeat to Eastbourne United.

Despite the score line, Horley’s performance was very pleasing and the club will be proud of their efforts against table-topping Premier side, Eastbourne United. Horley showed great athleticism, chasing and closing down the ball in every position. The first half saw some glorious chances; however united’s keeper had a spectacular game, and denied every threat.

Eastbourne found a break-through shortly after the interval with Callum Hart scoring on fifty-eight. Liam Baitup sealed their victory, scoring Eastbourne’s second on seventy-five, as well as his one-hundred and first goal for the club.

Manager Anthony Jupp comments: “We were awesome in the first half. I’m very proud of the lads today. At the end of the game I heard in the club house from one of their supporters that the better team lost!”

Dorking FC 5-2 Cove

Dorking FC end their winless run with an emphatic performance against Hove, in another seven goal-thriller at Westhumble.

Roger Mahony: “It was important for us to get a good win this weekend, after a few games now against strong sides where we probably haven’t got the results that our overall level of performance deserved.

Following a 4-3 injury-time defeat to Banstead in the Surrey Premier Cup Round One on Wednesday night, the Chicks made several changes to their side. Fox fielded eight local players, which certainly helped attract a good crowd, recording one of their highest turnouts so far.

Dorking took the lead after fifteen minutes with a header scored by newcomer, Alex Watts, who targeted the back post from a corner delivery. Momentum and pressure built following the goal, however a switch off amongst the defence, welcomed Cove to equalise on thirty-four. The Chicks however, responded quickly to their mistakes and were back ahead moments later through Andy Miller, reaching half time 2-1.

After only one minute played following the interval, Will Hearn fed the ball to Jimmy Brazil who unleashed a spectacular twenty-yard shot, firing in Dorking’s third. Brazil’s second of the game, and eighth goal in seven games came on seventy-three, assisted by Paul Davies. The fifth and final goal for the Chicks came from James Herouvin, who found the target despite being in a tight position on eighty-seven. The last kick of the game, found consolation for the visitors and the game finished 5-2.

Roger Mahony comments: “We dominated- pressing constantly, keeping possession much better and always looking to extend our lead further- we won comfortably”.

Burgess Hill Town 0-3 Needham Market

Following heart-break in the FA Cup, the Hillian’s succumbed another heavy defeat.

Needham Market got off to a good start, opening the score line after seventeen minutes played through Reece Dobson. Following the goal, Dobson whipped in a few dangerous balls which unnerved the Burgess defence. Needham Market doubled their lead on thirty-four, with a goal from John Sands, and the game reached half time 0-2.

The second half had a positive start from the Hillian’s and on forty-eight, Brivio narrowly headed wide. On forty-nine another near-miss followed, and with either chances scored, it could have turned the game. It was however, Needham Market who scored the crucial third goal on seventy, Dobson claiming his second of the game. The game soon progressed from bad to worse for Burgess Hill, Brivio received a second yellow in the eighty-second minute and the home side were down to ten men.

Looking forward, Manager Ian Chapman comments: “We have a chance to rectify todays result on Tuesday at home to Hendon”.

AFC Uckfield Town 3-5 Arundel

Uckfield had a great start to the game, finding the back of the net after only sixteen minutes played. Their fortunes however, turned six minutes later when Arundel equalised from a free-kick, went ahead on twenty-eight and extended their lead with a third goal shortly before half time.

A fourth goal for the visitors came shortly after the interval, coinciding with a sending off for the U’s. Down to ten men, a much needed reaction did come; Dominic Clarke scoring a well delivered corner and Connor French adding to the come-back with a header shortly after, closing the deficit to just one-goal. Fired up, Uckfield showed impressive effort, with hope to find an equaliser. A sloppy mistake in the dying moments of the game, saw Arundel capitalise from the penalty spot, sealing all three points.

Graham Sullivan comments: “It’s disappointing not being able to break our winless streak. Once again we started strongly but static defending and referring decisions went against us and quickly our position in the game is insurmountable. It was a great response from the lads when down to ten men and good to see new signing Connor French get his first Uckers goal”.

South Park 1-3 Horsham

South Park hosted Horsham in the latest Ryman South match, and Horsham took the lead early through a deflected shot from Steve Metcalf, but it was only four minutes later that South Park equalised through Joe Jackson. The game was tight throughout, but a strong attacking spell from Horsham resulted in a goal coolly dispatched by Lee Carney. A few late saves from the Horsham keeper were rewarded when Tom Lawley rounded off the win as he went through one-on-one with the keeper in the ninetieth minute.

In other news; a horror injury to Jamie Warren from South Park reserves saw him taken to hospital during the game – he has a fractured ankle and snapped ligaments in his right leg.

Alresford Town 5-3 Lingfield

Lingfield managed to turn a 3-0 lead after half an hour into a defeat in the FA Vase as they travelled to Alresford Town. A penalty scored by Heaton was followed by two goals in quick succession from Frith and Burroughs, but a few moments later Town found a goal before the break to give them some hope going into the second half. In a game of two halves, Alresford came out stronger and were level in the match by the fifty-second minute. As Lingers heads dropped, the home side quickly took advantage and sealed the intense comeback with another two goals to knock Lingfield out of the cup.

Redhill 2-1 Farleigh Rovers

Redhill FC won their second home league game in dramatic fashion with a 2-1 victory over Farleigh Rovers. The game seemed destined to go the Lobsters way when Rovers went down to 10 men after 37 minutes as Fabian O’Brien was brought down in the penalty area. The spot kick converted by Kery Kedze - who now has five goals this season - gave the Lobsters a one-nil lead at the break.

The side continued to dominate the second half and had a host of chances to put the game to bed, but Farleigh looked dangerous on the counter. The missed Redhill chances were highlighted in the ninetieth minute when a free kick for Rovers saw them grab a late equaliser and surely a point from the one-sided game. But in the ninety-second minute, William Tambwe hit a low hard shot into the net to send the Kiln Brow into ecstasy.

Merstham 1-1 Billericay

All the talk before the game was about Merstham’s FA. Cup tie with Oxford United, but manager Hayden Bird was keen to point out the importance of their league matches, and said before the game that he would have a harder job today, than he would ahead of the Oxford game. That proved to be true, as Merstham could only manage a repeat of the 1-1 draw they got at Billericay on the opening day of the season. The visitors came to the Moatside with only one defeat in their past eleven games, and sit twelfth in the league. Dan Bennett put the home side ahead after just twenty-three minutes, but Billericay drew level on sixty-eighth minutes to give both sides a point. It will be tough for Merstham to focus on anything but their date with the F.A. Cup first round; 183 people watched the game on Saturday, they’re expecting another 2000 to turn up on the 5th November.

Southport 1-1 Sutton United

After booking their place in the FA Cup first round proper with a thrilling late win over Forest Green Rovers, Sutton faced a difficult trip to bottom of the table Southport, who were desperate for points after a three-game losing run.

The U’s started well, and nearly took the lead on ten minutes when Ross Stern headed agonisingly wide from a good cross. Stern again came close on the half hour mark, when his 25-yard shot crashed off the bar.

It was the hosts that took the lead however, when U’s defender Kevin Amankwaah tried to take on too many players with the ball, allowing it to slip into the path of Andrai Jones, who smashed the ball past Ross Worner into the roof of the net. Just before the break, the hosts should have doubled their lead after Worner punched out a free kick straight into the path of Southport’s Declan Weeks. A goalmouth scramble ensued, before Worner eventually dived over the loose ball.

In the second half, the hosts continued to dominate possession and chances, but Sutton were given the opportunity to level the game when Stern was taken out in the box on fifty-five minutes. Up stepped Nicky Bailey, who saw his effort finely saved by Magnus Norman. Just two minutes later, the U’s were again awarded a penalty for handball. This time Jamie Collins took responsibility, and made no mistake.

Paul Doswell’s men will be happy with their point, which keeps them at 13th in the National League, and will look forward to Tuesday night where they host Maidstone United, who have one point from their last five games.

Faversham Town 1-2 Dorking Wanderers

Dorking Wanderers returned to familiar winning ways with a hard fought victory at Faversham Town, after losing their last two league games.

Wanderers got off to a flying start, and were ahead after just six minutes when Anthony Oakes’ low drilled shot from the edge of the box was spilled by Faversham keeper Ben Bridle-card, and Tom Tolfrey pounced to tap the ball into an empty net. The visitors responded strongly applying plenty of pressure, but struggled to find the final ball to create any serious threat. On the brink of half time, the hosts finally drew level when Sam Bewick coolly converted a penalty.

In the second half, it was the hosts who looked most likely to take the lead, but were denied by a string of good saves from Slavomir Huk. They did have the ball in the back of the net, but Luke Harvey’s effort was ruled out for offside.

Wanderers took the lead on sixty-seven minutes through Kevin Terry’s excellent half volley, which nestled into the top right had corner. Faversham continued to apply pressure for an equaliser, but their chances were limited after Matthew Bourne saw a straight red for a dangerous challenge on eighty-two minutes, and Wanderers held out for the win.

The victory sees Dorking Wanderers sit at second in the Ryman League South, just one point behind Green Borough with a game in hand. They’ll be looking to go top when they host Whyteleafe on Saturday.

Crawley Down Gatwick 1-2 Littlehampton Town

The Anvils are now without a league win in four games after a disappointing home defeat to Littlehampton.

Crawley Down Gatwick got off to a great start and were ahead after just ten minutes through Kerran Boylan’s strike, but were drawn back level on thirty-four minutes after Dean Janman’s goal. Then, just before half time, the visitors took the lead thanks to Alex Kew.

It was a frustrating second half for the Anvils and they simply couldn’t find a way back in to the game. Defeat leaves them still in mid table, but with plenty of teams with games in hand below them; they will need to pick up form soon if they want to avoid a relegation battle this season. It won’t be easy for them, though, as they travel to fourth place Haywards Heath Town on Saturday.

Greenwich Borough 4-2 Three Bridges

Three Bridges’ woeful run of form extended to twelve consecutive defeats despite a valiant effort at top of the league Greenwich Borough.

At the interval, it was all too familiar as Bridges found themselves 3-0 down after goals from Robert Denness, Luis Morrisson and Jake Britnell for the hosts. There was desperate need for a change, so the visitors brought on striker Maxime Agnoly to make his debut. It didn’t take him long to make an impact, scoring just three minutes into the second half. The goal gave the team a much needed lift, creating plenty of chances before Kieran Allen-Djilali was dragged down in the box just before the hour. Hakeem Adelakun duly converted and Bridges looked to be on for a remarkable comeback. However, their hopes were quickly dashed as Charlie MacDonald restored the host two goal lead just one minute later.

The defeat sees Bridges slump to second from bottom, but can take solace from their impressive second half display. If they can recreate that in their home game against Lewes on Tuesday night, they will be sure to start picking up much needed points.

Herne Bay 3-0 Chipstead

Chipstead have some serious work to do on the training ground after they picked up their fourth consecutive defeat at Herne Bay.

The Chips had a decent first half, with star man Raheem Sterling-Parker getting the best of the chances but unable to make a breakthrough in a goalless first forty-five. It was a completely different story after the break however, when the hosts took the lead just five minutes into the half through Joe Nelder. Just ten minutes later, Chips found themselves 3-0 down after quick fire goals from Adam Woollcott and Mark Lovell.

Chips are now without a win in five games, and could find themselves in the bottom three with teams below them having two games in hand. Up next is a trip to mid-table Ramsgate, where they will be desperate to pick up a win and stop the rot.

Crawley Town 0-0 Accrington Stanley

Crawley Town slip to 9th in League Two as they held Accrington Stanley at the Checkatrade.com stadium in a goalless draw.

It was the first time this season that the Reds have failed to score this season, and they will consider themselves lucky to not have lost as the visitors had the better of the chances. Crawley had a decent first half, and Stanley keeper Elliot Parish twice denied James Collins with some fine saves. It was an afternoon that was dominated by good goalkeeping, as Reds stopper Glenn Morris was also called upon to keep the visitors out on numerous occasions. Late on, Crawley captain Jimmy Smith was on hand to clear off the line, and Accrington’s John O’Sullivan really should have sealed all three points but saw his shot bounce off the post after a goal mouth scramble.

Dermot Drummy was happy with the draw, commenting after the game; ‘It’s a good point against a tough side, we now have to regroup and prepare for next Saturday’, which sees them make the long journey up to Carlisle, who are in a rich vein of form, unbeaten in ten games and second in the league.

