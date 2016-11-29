Sussex Senior Cup: Early strikes help Crawley Town see-off brave Langney

Langney Wanderers made Crawley Town work hard for their 3-1 victory in an entertaining Sussex Senior Cup third round clash at the Oval.

Seven divisions seperate League Two Crawley and Southern Combination division one Langney and although Crawley raced into a 3-0 lead after 30 minutes, Andy Goodchild’s Wanderers proved spirited opponents throughout.

They deservedly netted their consolation goal through Nathan Crabb’s second half penalty but two goals from Crawley’s Conor Henderson and one from Enzio Boldewijn ensured Dermot Drummy’s men advanced to the fourth round.

Crawley, fresh from Saturday’s 3-2 victory against Grimsby Town, stamped their authority on the game after just five minutes. Henderson began the scoring as his freekick from the right hand side curled beyond the Langney keeper and into the corner.

Just three minutes later and the Reds were two to the good. Enzio Boldewijn cut in from the right flank and his left footed effort richocheted in off the post.

Langney were not without their moments and on 20 minutes striker Paul Roger evaded his marker and his fine effort required a decent save from Crawley stopper Mitchell Beeney.

Crawley’s third arrived just before the half hour mark. Jason Banton’s clever pass found Hernderson who drove into the area and he expertly clipped the ball over the home keeper for his second of the game.

After the break the visitors continued to dominate and almost went further ahead as Sanchez Watt rattled the Langney crossbar.

The hosts however refused to buckle and Goodchild’s hardworking team gave themselves a glimmer of hope as Crawley defender Garnett was penalised for shirt pulling in the box.

Former Eastbourne Borough and Lewes striker Nathan Crabb made no mistake from the spot as he sent the keeper the wrong way and easily stroked home the penalty to make it 3-1.

Langney also had a strong appeal for a penalty on 81 minutes when Crabb went tumbling in the box but the referee saw nothing wrong and waved away appeals.

Langney: Leach, Chatfield, Tudor, Aston, Hickman, Elliott, Saunders, Jarvis, Crabb, Rogers, Weatherby. Subs: Jarvis, Feneron, Westlake, Pearson, Sherwood

Crawley: Beeney (Mersin, 45), Tajbakhsh, Davey, Garnett, Arthur, Djalo, Henderson, Boldewijn (Yussuf, 62), Banton, Bawling, Watt.