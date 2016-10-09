Sussex & Surrey round-up: Landmark celebrations, FA Trophy preliminary fixtures and other results

There were celebrations all around at Gander Green Lane as Sutton United hammered Woking on manger Paul Doswell’s landmark 500th game at the club.

Roarie Deacon opened the scoring on twenty-two minutes, cutting inside from the right and slotting the ball inside the near post. It was one-way traffic throughout the first half, and the U’s lead was doubled just before half time when Ross Stern volleyed in Deacon’s cross. The host’s dominance continued after the break and they were 3-0 up just two minutes into the second half through Nick Bailey’s cool finish from Stern’s corner. Craig McAllister then made it four just five minutes later, heading in another Deacon cross. Former Crawley Town striker Matt Tubbs pulled one back after seventy-five minutes, but it was nothing more than a consolation.

Speaking after his 500th game in charge, Paul Doswell said: “There were plenty of nice gestures and presentations from the club, and then to go and see the team perform as well as that and score four goals at home, it was a very pleasing day.”

Dorking Wanderers 3-6 Northwood FC

Dorking Wanderers FA Trophy campaign came to an early end after a manic nine goal thriller at Westhumble. It was a dreadful start for the hosts, who found themselves 3-0 down after just thirty minutes thanks to goals from Louis Stead, Ryan Debattista and Louis Bircham. Billy Medlock got one back for Wanderers just before half time, and they went in at the break 3-1 down. In the second half, Northwood were awarded a penalty, but Stead saw his spot kick saved by Milan Stojsavljevic. However, from the resulting corner, James Burgess headed home to preserve their 3-goal advantage. Northwood scored again to make it 5-1 two minutes later through Louis Stead’s second goal.

Wanderers fought back and threatened a comeback with quick-fire goals from Dean Gunner and Billy Medlock, but Louis Stern completed the scoring and his hat trick on seventy-nine minutes to send them through to the next round.

The Ryman League One South league leaders will be hoping to get back to more familiar winning ways when they host Chatham Town in the league on Saturday.

Chipstead 3-3 Kempston Rovers

Chipstead managed to recover from conceding two early goals, and were just minutes away from victory in a fine display of cup football at High Road. In the absence of manager Antony Williams, who was at assistant manager Gareth Graham’s wedding in Belfast, first team coach Rob Kember conducted affairs from the dugout, while player/assistant manager Callum Maclean ran the midfield.

Chips were quickly shown exactly why Kempston are 2nd in their Division, going 2-0 down through goals in the eighth and tenth minute. The hosts quickly regrouped and began creating chances, finally making a break through on thirty-two minutes when Maclean tapped in. Chipstead were level on fifty-six minutes when Raheem Sterling-Parker headed a parried shot into the empty net. Chips completed the turnaround thirteen minutes later when Sterling-Parkers hard shot was deflected in for an own goal. The hosts couldn’t hold on to victory, conceding a late equalizer to set up what looks to be an exciting replay on Tuesday.

Chipstead 3-0 Three Bridges

Chipstead returned to winning ways and prolonged Bridges’ miserable form with an emphatic home win. The host looked confident against a Three Bridges side who had only picked up one point from fifteen on their travels, and they breathed a sigh of relief early on when the visitors had a goal disallowed for offside. Chipstead took the lead on twenty-six minutes when Callum Maclean turned in a great cross from the right, and Raheem Sterling-Parker doubled their lead five minutes later with a sublime lob over keeper Martin Grant. Chris O’Flaherty completed the scoring in the second half, drilling home a penalty after Danny Penfold was upended by Grant in the box. Chipstead move up to 16th in the Ryman League Division One South, but it does not look good for Three Bridges, who find themselves in the bottom three with just six points from eleven games.

Chichester City 2-2 Crawley Down Gatwick

The spoils were shared at Chichester City in a fair 2-2 draw, giving the Anvils what manager Paul Cooper called an important point on the road. Goals from Marc Pelling and Kerran Boylan secured the point for the visitors, who now sit at 16th in the Southern Combination Premier. Up next for Crawley Down Gatwick is the visit of Wick on the 15th.

Hartlepool 1-1 Crawley Town

Crawley Town would have used their six-hour drive home to contemplate how they didn’t manage to come away from Hartlepool with all three points, as they went five games unbeaten in League 2. Hartlepool took the lead in the twelfth minute after Andre Blackman pulled down Nathan Thomas in the box, giving him the chance to make it seven goals from seven games from the spot. His spot kick was saved, however, but Lewis Alessandra was on hand to head home his first Hartlepool goal. Crawley went for the equaliser straight away, and were unfortunate to not do so when Enzio Boldewijn and Jimmy Smith hit the woodwork in quick succession. Crawley dominated the rest of the game and finally pulled level when James Collins made no mistake from the spot after being pushed over in the area by Jake Carroll. In the dying moments, Billy Clifford’s curling shot from outside the box cannoned off the bar, and Hartlepool defender Scott Harrison somehow managed to track back and stop Collins from tapping in to an empty net.

Despite the late missed opportunity, the Red Devils will be happy with a point. It has been a good week for Dermot Drummy’s side, who beat Charlton 2-0 away in the EFL Trophy, and sit in the play-off places in League 2. Crawley will look to continue their unbeaten run when they travel to third from bottom Cheltenham on Saturday.

Burgess Hill Town 3-2 Leatherhead

Burgess Hill Town came out on top after a hard thought game in the Ryman Premier League. Dean Cox, on loan from League Two side Crawley Town, made his debut for Ian Chapman’s men. Without a game for six weeks, Cox managed an assist for Town’s second goal, and would have be pleased to be back in action. Crawley Town signed Cox after the transfer deadline, meaning he can’t play for The Red Devils until January. Leatherhead dominated the early exchanges and deservedly took the lead through Jerry Nnamani. Hillian’s had to wait until the fifty-eighth minute for the equaliser when Lee Harding was fouled in the box. Skipper Dan Pearse calmly slotted home the penalty to make it 1-1. Debutant Cox had a hand in Town’s second when his corner was headed home by Sam Fisk. But the Hillian’s would be made to work for their victory as Calum Davies equalised for Leatherhead. It was a frantic finish to the game, and Jack Brivio scored the winner for the home side with a superb finish from the edge of the box. Burgess Hill are now unbeaten in their last ten games.

Horley Town 1-0 Chertsey Town FC

A one goal win for Horley Town secured their first clean-sheet in the league this season. The game reached half time goalless, with only a few chances for both side, and a lack of quality on show. In the second half, a quick break from Horley Town, followed by a direct cross opened the score line, and secured the side three points. Horley Town currently position thirteenth in the Combined Counties Premier Division with fourteen points. Horley, have however, played up to five games less than some other teams in the league.

Bagshot FC 3-1 Dorking FC

Defeat for Dorking made it four games without a win in all competitions. The first goal of the game came on the stroke of half time, when Dorking’s defence switched off and invited Bagshot to attack.

The second half saw a reaction from the Chicks; one minute after the interval Darrell Mothee hit the crossbar in search of an equaliser. The second goal of the game came against the run of play and doubled Dorking’s deficit. Moments later, confusion amongst Dorking’s defence set Bagshot up for their third; a simple tap in of a loose ball from three yards. A straight red for Darrel Mothee soon followed, for his comments towards the referee. On eighty-five, James Herouvin found the back of the net, after a great delivery from Jordon Boukhari, although it was nothing more than a consolation goal after several defensive errors.

AFC Uckfield Town 0-4 Broadbridge Heath FC

Seeing red is a reoccurring theme for Uckfield Town, and once more their side fell short to ten men when Skipper Matt McClean was sent off early in the first half. Broadbridge Heath took the lead after twenty-five minutes, scoring from a free-kick taken by Tiago Andrade. Two minutes later, they doubled their lead and before half time they made it three, with goals from Jake Holmes and Shaun Findlay. With forty-seven minutes played, Holmes scored his second and Broadbridge’s fourth and the game was well and truly concluded. Uckfield are yet to win a game in the last five fixtures. Their next game sees them travel to Eastbourne United, who took home all three points this weekend after their one goal win at Wick.

Merstham 2-2 Enfield Town

In a physical game, Merstham dropped points after Dan Hector had given them the lead in the thirty-fifth minute. Alex Addai added another in the eighteenth to make it 2-0. But the two goal lead proved insufficient as Bobby Devyne found the net six minutes from the final whistle, and In the final moments of the game, Ricky Gabriel netted an equaliser to preclude a fourth consecutive home win for the Moatsiders.

Last Tuesday, Hayden Bird’s side suffered a 1-0 defeat to Worthing in the Ryman Premier. Subsequently, Merstham are 17th in the table on thirteen points. The side take a trip to Bognor Regis Town tomorrow, before hosting Ebbsfleet United in the FA Cup Fourth Qualifying Round on Saturday.

Redhill 2-3 Chessington & Hook United

A game of two halves saw the Lobsters concede two goals in the first thirty five minutes. The Reds applied pressure early on, Tony Halsey charging up the pitch to latch onto any through balls. In the forty-sixth minute, Bolagi had a chance from a corner; the shot flew over the crossbar. A series of threatening free kicks were unable to find the back of the net. However, in the forty-ninth minute, Redhill pulled a goal back as Tony Halsey scored his ninth of the season. O’Brien claimed the assist, with his cross meeting the striker’s head.

On the hour mark, Marlon Pinder equalised. Redhill continued to apply pressure through corners, free kicks and crosses. Unfortunately, Chessington & Hook United netted a winner after eighty five minutes with their first chance of the second half. A red card for Abi Bolagi concluded the match as Redhill suffered their second consecutive defeat.

On Saturday, Redhill host Banstead Athletic in the Combined Counties League. The following week, Gavin Gordon’s team host Farleigh Rovers before taking a short trip to South Park reserves on Saturday 29th October.

South Park 2-0 Guernsey

South Park have progressed to the next round of the FA Trophy after defeating Guernsey 2-0. On paper, the sides were evenly matched, and they both compete in the Isthmian League Division One South. Two second half goals secured a victory, Kieran Lavery breaking the deadlock midway through the second half. Questionable defending saw a headed ball from Simon Geall find its way to Lavery, rather than goalkeeper Chris Tardiff. Asa Rixon-Nicholls added another towards the end of the match, taking advantage of a corner.

Malcolm Porter’s side have a busy few weeks, playing Godalming Town on Wednesday night and visiting Ramsgate this Saturday. Next Tuesday, the side visit Corinthian-Casuals before facing Horsham, another one of our local teams, next Saturday.

Potters Bar Town 0-2 Horsham

In the Isthmian Division One South, Horsham sit in 17th place. However, all the attention over the weekend was focused on the FA Trophy Preliminary Round. Southern League side Potters Bar Town were the opponents, but Horsham emerged victorious as both Charlie Farmer and Scott Kirkwood found the back of the net.

Lee Carney, Alex Duncan, Adam Hunt, Mark Knee and Ollie Gill were all sidelined for this match. Nevertheless, the Hornets were able to take an early lead as Scott Kirkwood found Charlie Farmer with a dangerous free kick, the latter meeting the ball with his head. Kirkwood added another goal in the eighty-eighth minute, converting a penalty.

Horsham face local rivals East Grinstead tomorrow night, before hosting Surrey side Whyteleafe on Saturday.

Lingfield 4-0 Storrington Community FC

A comfortable 4-0 win for Lingfield puts the side 5th in the table, level on points with 4th placed Steyning Town Community, and just one point adrift of 2nd place. Recovering from a heavy 6-2 defeat to Little Common on Tuesday, the Lingers claimed their first win of the month.

Matthew Burroughs opened the scoring in the eleventh minute, scoring the only goal of the first half. In the fifty-sixth minute, Brett Caiger added another. Kerran Curtis made the score 3-0 before Matthew Gates scored the last goal in the seventy-seventh minute, humiliating the opposition.

Tomorrow night, Lingfield visit Loxwood in the cup. In the league, the side host Lagney Wanderers on Saturday.

Oakwood 2-2 Steyning Town Community

A brace from Ross Adams gave the visitors a 2-0 lead at half time, both goals being scored in quick succession. A revival for Oakwood saw Jordan Mase find the net in the fourty-eighth minute, with Darren Tidley levelling the score in the eighty-fourth minute. One point puts Oakwood in 14th place, four points adrift of the top ten.

The Oaks take a trip to Ringmer this Saturday, who currently sit at the bottom of the table. Next weekend, Oakwood have another away fixture as the side encounter St. Francis Rangers.

