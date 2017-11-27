Taste of the Terrace: Have Crawley Town turned a corner?

Crawley followed up their splendid 3-1 victory against Exeter City last Tuesday with another fine display at the Ricoh Stadium against Coventry City.

The manner of their performances over the two games gives hope that they might have rescued a season that had given every impression of going down the pan.

Many fans agree that the first requirement (especially when things are not going well) is to achieve the right result; next they wish to see their team play well and up to their capabilities and then, and only then, to add entertainment to the proceedings. Simply we must get the basics right first.

This encounter never had the makings of a classic as the goal shy Reds (only Morecambe have scored fewer this season) faced up to the meanest defence in the division. Coventry’s Duckens Nazon hit a post early on and the young striker was the busiest man on the field in front of goal yet Glenn Morris didn’t have to make a save until the 65th minute.

By that time Crawley had shown themselves to be more than a match for the former Premier League club. They were a goal to the good and desperately unlucky not to be two up.

The records will show that Jordan Roberts notched his third goal in less than 90 minutes play but his strike completed a team goal of the highest order. Reds had strung six passes together with Lewis Young producing a great run and the assist that allowed Roberts to sweep the ball home in classic fashion three minutes before the break.

Crawley had been good value for their lead which against fairly daunting opposition fully backing up their improved showing against Exeter. They might also have wrapped up three points just two minutes after the resumption.

Mark Randall supplied Enzio Boldewijn who cut inside from the left and curled in a beauty that crashed against the crossbar with Coventry keeper Lee Burge helpless. The popular Dutchman seems to have regained the form that eluded him earlier in the campaign but another effort off the woodwork suggests that lady luck continues to ignore him. Perhaps he should discard orange in favour of green.

Beyond that Crawley’s finishing fell just short of what was required especially in a game of limited opportunities. Defensively they again looked sound but matches are often decided by the finest margins.

Josh Yorwerth found himself merely an inch short of making a strong headed clearance but the ball skimmed off his head and was knocked back inside by Nazon to Marc McNulty who levelled the scores.

The Reds finished on the attack which bodes well for the future and the next game against Steve Evans’ Mansfield Town. The Stags are a good side but very inconsistent but as long as we maintain the resurgence in form who knows what might happen.