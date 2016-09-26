TASTE OF THE TERRACE: Reds leave Shrimps all at sea

I imagine you could have got good odds on Crawley Town beating Morecambe by the odd goal in five especially as Reds only held a slender single goal lead with seven minutes remaining.

Whatever positive or negative themes have marked the opening few weeks of the season an avalanche of goals is not one of them.

The manner of Crawley’s victory was ample reward for the enthusiasm shown by the dedicated band of supporters who made the long trip to the Globe Arena with the late burst of goals leading to much elation.

It was gratifying that Kaby Djalo followed his fine debut by maintaining top form and that James Collins is now finding the net on a regular basis.

Glenn Morris enjoyed another excellent game in goal and was only beaten by two strikes of the highest quality.

Now the fans have another hero, namely Adi Yussuf who came on in place of Jason Banton in the 69th minute.

Little more than two minutes later he had his name on the score sheet and by the end of the match he had also set up goals for James Collins and Jimmy Smith. That’s the epitome of an impact sub in anybody’s book.

In their more sanguine moments most fans would admit they would be pleased to return from such a tough fixture with a point.

Collecting all three was a welcome bonus and they were also proud of the way the Reds blended determination with attacking intent.

Sixteen attempts on goal was a very worthy effort and their positive play was the best interpretation yet of what Dermot Drummy is trying to achieve.

You might wonder if the words “flash” and “pan” are appropriate.

Before publication Crawley again entertain Colchester United to a Tuesday evening fixture and a second win, following the EFL Trophy victory, would certainly suggest some promise for the current campaign.

It gets harder to remain objective when things are going well and success brings its own rewards.

The players have to believe in themselves and their ability to deliver further wins.

I am sure the manager would be delighted if he found it necessary to change tack slightly to ensure his squad kept their feet on the ground.

Is it reasonable to speculate at this stage of the season?

I would caution against it as football can be a very capricious game.

Luton Town were downcast when they left Broadfield after losing 2-0 and were ripe for the picking by promotion hopefuls Doncaster Rovers but Donny still left Kenilworth Road well beaten.

Plymouth Argyle saw their winning run halted by struggling Hartlepool United while home fans at Newport and Stevenage would not have anticipated defeat by Cambridge and Exeter.

It would be prudent to keep your powder dry for the time being.

