Three Bridges 0 Hastings United 4: New-look Bridges battered in battle of Hastings

With three new players and a back-four with only five appearances between them, this was a much-changed Bridges side as they attempt to avoid relegation.

Unsurprisingly newcomers Lee Hall, Alex Rose and Jensen Gran took a bit of time to settle down. Martin Grant made three saves in the first ten minutes to deny Harry Stannard, Jack Harris and Frannie Collin.

But Bridges started to press forward themselves, although they were hardly helped by the lack of an experienced striker through injuries.

Hakeem Adelakun was doing a reasonable job however, and when Alex Rose’s pass came to him, his shot on the turn forced Lenny Pidgeley to punch clear.

And then Pidgeley was grateful when a Steve Sargent volley deflected into his arms!

The opening goal after 21 minutes came from a cracking free-kick by Jack Evans, although the Bridges contingent felt that Harris earned the free- kick by backing into Darnell Smith!

Stannard wasted the chance to double the score after a great run and pass by the dangerous Kiernan Hughes-Mason, and just before half-time Grant made a great close block to deny Stannard before Collin hit the post with the follow up.

But Bridges were still looking to be well in the game until Hastings grabbed a second goal after 55 minutes.

Harris was the provider as he got clear too easily on the left and slipped the ball to Hughes-Mason for a simple tap-in.

The home side tried to respond and Pidgeley made a superb save to keep out a cracking Sargent shot and then held onto a drive by Abu Touray. Pidgeley was looking unbeatable and his long kicks were causing anxious moments for Bridges too, Martin Grant having to tip over brilliantly as one Pidgeley clearance was met by Collin.

Hastings grabbed two more goals after 75 and 81 minutes to give a flattering final scoreline.

A cross from the left led to the only slip of the game by Alex Rose, allowing Hughes-Mason to beat Martin Grant from close range, and then a snap shot by Bradley Stevenson from 25 yards caught Grant unsighted.

Bridges: Grant, Hall, Rose, Mobsby, Smith, Odofin, Lansdale (Fender 46), Grant, Adelakun, Sargent (Pierre 79), Touray.

Unused subs: Garrod, Wilson, Francis

ATTENDANCE: 62

AEROTRON MAN OF THE MATCH: Dan Mobsby