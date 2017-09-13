Three Bridges 0 Haywards Heath Town 1: McCreadie nets winner against former club

A good competitive game spoiled only by the constant complaints that saw players determined to get opponents booked.

Trevor McCreadie, back for his second spell at Heath after starting the season with Bridges, was too heavy with his touch when an early chance fell to him from Joseph Dryer’s cross.

Football: Ryman League South Division: Three Bridges FC, Mitchell Casselman. Pic Steve Robards SR1626495 SUS-161209-131548001

But Bridges responded with a great chip by Lee Hall that finished with Connor French driving nicely but only into the side-netting.

Jamie Crellin’s caution was only a matter of time as every challenge he made seemed to incur the wrath of the visitors.

This was a shame as Heath looked a very good side when they concentrated on playing football.

Keeper Kieron Thorp held an effort from Karl Akehurst just before the interval, and a minute into the second half a fabulous 30-yard strike from the same player brought a magnificent save from the Bridges custodian.

A poor miss by Nathan Cooper followed, and at the other end Andy Somo’s shot was too soft after he’d been set up by Nathan Simpson, who was at last free to make his Bridges competitive debut.

The always eager French forced Josh Heyburn to make a good flying save, but after 67 minutes it was Heath who made the breakthrough when McCreadie stooped to head home from Max Miller’s inviting cross from the right.

As frustration grew, Bridges continued to battle gamely for the point they deserved.

Heyburn made two excellent saves, pushing a close-range effort from Mitchell Casselman around the post and then tipping over a cracking drive from Hall.

But Heath held on and celebrated as though they’d already won the league.

It’s early days yet, but they certainly cannot be discounted from making up for last season’s disappointments.

Bridges: Thorp, Conroy (Johnson 75), Simpson, Hall, Koo-Boothe, Crellin, Ashikodi (Hillaire 85), Grant, French, Collins, Somo (Casselman 65).

Unused subs: Brissett, Peters

Aerotron Man of the Match: Connor French