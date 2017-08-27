Three Bridges 1 Eastbourne Town 1: Bridges held to draw by ten-man Town

Three Bridges were held to a 1-1 draw by Eastbourne Town despite the visitors playing for an hour with ten men.

Eastbourne took the lead in the tenth minute when Callum Sherriff’s header found the net from a long throw.

Bridges equalised four minutes later with a well-taken effort by the outstanding Nathan Crabb from just inside the area.

Eastbourne had a player sent-off when substitute Bright Temba was shown a straight red card just three minutes after coming on the field.

Faili said: “The game was frustrating; Eastbourne came here to shut the game down.

“Fair play to them, they got the draw they were looking for. They played probably better with ten men, they were more compact.”

Bridges’ keeper Brannon Daly made his debut on loan from Staines replacing the holidaying Kieron Thorp and he made a good save to deny Chris Cumming-Bart, put through by Liam Baitup.

Eastbourne should have regained the lead when Cumming-Bart lifted the ball over the bar after Aaron Capon rounded Jamie Crellin and crossed to set-up his team-mate for the shot.

In the second half Bridges were close to scoring when former Whyteleafe striker Andy Somo, playing his second game for the club, headed a cross wide, then had a shot cleared off the line by Liam Collins after a fine cross by the impressive Nathan Crabb.

Both sides could have added to the scoreline but missed their chances: Cumming-Bart and Sherriff for Eastbourne and Matt Whitehead and substitute T-Jay Johnson for Bridges as the game ended in a draw.

Faili added: “They (Eastbourne) worked their banks exceptionally well with and we couldn’t find the openings.

“We’ve got to learn to be a bit more patient, so we can undo the sides rather than force the game because we are getting frustrated against sides who come here to defend.

“There were some good debuts here, they worked very hard in this heat which I was very pleased with and we’ve got good players to come back.”

Bridges: Daly, Collins, Newman-Knott, Grant, Crellin (capt) (Johnson 52), Lansdale, Berry (Hilaire 79), Hall, Somo (Ashikodi 57), Crabb, Whitehead

Unused subs: Casselman, Odofin

Referee: Andrew Senior