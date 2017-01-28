Three Bridges 1 Faversham Town 3: Breakaway goals scupper hopes as Bridges lose

At half-time Bridges must have felt that they had a chance to get something from this game as they trailed by just one goal after Faversham had wasted a string of chances and found goalkeeper Martin Grant in inspired form.

Sadly, it proved not to be as Bridges were twice caught with swift breakaway goals as they tried unsuccessfully to catch the visitors off-side.

Grant made an early save with his foot to deny Luke Harvey and then came to the rescue as Darnell Smith’s back-pass was almost intercepted by Liam King.

Somehow Grant also palmed away a header by Harvey, and then it was the turn of Faversham keeper William Godmon to be called into action to hold onto a Tony Garrod effort after a mazy dribble by Kyren Mundle-Smith.

But it was central defender Smith who was looking cool under pressure as Faversham continued to mount attacks and Bridges were grateful to see an unmarked Joshua Stanford head wide.

But Stanford then created Faversham’s opening goal after 30 minutes with a low cross that Harvey missed before Liam King stabbed home.

Both Sam Bewick and Harvey wasted opportunities to increase the lead, and on the stroke of half-time a goalline clearance ensured that Smith didn’t nab an equaliser after a corner fell to him.

The second half started with Bewick heading over and then forcing Grant to another fine save.

Sargent tested Godmon from a free-kick, while John Lansdale made a goalline clearance before a 68th minute crucial second goal for Town.

A through-ball sent Bewick clear and he rounded a helpless Grant to score.

Garrod volleyed over following a cross from Abu Touray, but another swift counter-attack and long ball after 77 minutes left King with a simple finish.

Two minutes later Garrod’s header was only half-cleared allowing Kieran Allen-Djilali to drill home a consolation goal, and the game ended with Grant holding on to a drive by George Monger and Godmon making a flying save to tip away Sargent’s volley.

Bridges: Grant, Loughney, Whitehead, Sargent, Smith, Mobsby, Francis (Touray 55), Wilson (Allen-Djilali 46), Garrod, Lansdale (Robinson 65), Mundle-Smith

Unused subs: Hayles, Thorp

Aerotron Man of the Match: Darnell Smith

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.crawleyobserver.co.uk

2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/crawleyobserver

3) Follow us on Twitter @Crawley_Obby

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Crawley Observer - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.