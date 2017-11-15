Three Bridges 2 Crawley Down Gatwick 1: Crabb’s late goal earns Bridges derby spoils

The ten-men of Bridges showed real determination, none more so than match-winner Nathan Crabb, to win through to the Third Round of the Sussex Senior Cup.

Bridges often looked as though luck would be against them and Crawley Down again showed that they would be no pushover.

Three good runs by Darryl Siaw in the first ten minutes saw Michael Campbell denied twice and Siaw himself forcing Seb Bos to a save.

However, after ten minutes unbelievably it was the Anvils who went ahead following an excellent break by left back Harry Lowe.

His pass found Amaraloo Glloga and Nathan Simpson’s challenge led to the ball running loose to Oli Leslie, who calmly placed his shot beyond Kieron Thorp’s reach.

Bos denied Campbell, Crabb and Connor French as Bridges searched for an equaliser, although the home side were sometimes guilty of making one pass too many.

There was a muted claim for handball, but Bos was again in action as the second half unfolded as he held another Crabb shot, but this seemed to dispirit Bridges and make Crawley Down believe the game was theirs for the taking.

Thorp made a good save from Glloga, who also rattled the post, and after 55 minutes Bridges looked to be really up against it when Campbell was sent-off for what the home side felt was some embarrassing play acting by Bos.

This was when Bridges stepped up the pace and after 65 minutes an excellent cross by the rampaging Liam Collins was swept home by Jensen Grant.

Siaw and French came close whilst at the other end a last-ditch challenge by Nathan Simpson prevented Glloga from restoring the visitors’ lead.

Twice Bos saved from Crabb as the Bridges striker broke clear, whilst there was a superb flying save to deny French but with 90 minutes on the clock, Nathan Crabb again found himself in a brilliant position to snatch a well-deserved winner.

Bridges: Thorp, Collins, Simpson, Hall, Lansdale, Crellin, Crabb (Berry 89), Grant, French, Campbell, Siaw

Unused subs: Peters, Murphy-McVey, Casselman

Crawley Down Gatwick: Bos, D.Sullivan, Lowe, Peauroux (Belli 65), Pelling, Packham, Glloga (O’Shea 90), Spence, Alcock (Barton 80), Leslie, Thomas

Unused subs: Day, Bradford

Aerotron Man of the Match: Nathan Crabb