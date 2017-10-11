Three Bridges 4 Broadbridge Heath 2: Campbell double earns Bridges local derby honours

A brace by Michael Campbell plus further goals by Nathan Crabb and Lee Hall earned Bridges victory against local rivals Broadbridge Heath.

It was a game in which both sides had numerous chances, including goalline clearances at both ends inside the first five minutes.

But it was Heath who claimed first blood; a speculative lob by Andre Eckana after 14 minutes needed to be turned over by Kieron Thorp, and from the resulting corner Devon Fender stabbed home at the near post.

But brilliant work by Connor French created a 22nd-minute equaliser which finished with French crossing and Nathan Crabb slamming home.

Five minutes before half-time a great run down the left by Campbell finished with him cutting inside and netting with a wicked curling shot.

And just three minutes later a nice dummy by Brendan Murphy-McVey allowed Lee Hall to net with a crisp low drive.

But Heath had also had their chances and they certainly weren’t going to give in easily.

Darren Helsdown, who had a brilliant game on the left flank, was just wide with a lovely curling effort five minutes into the second half, and it was no surprise that he had a hand in Heath’s second goal after 59 minutes as he crossed low to the far post where Alex Parsons pounced to reduce the arrears.

Bridges regained their two-goal advantage five minutes later when the excellent French laid the ball neatly into the path of Campbell, who coolly slotted past Conor Evento.

Chances continued to come at both ends in a highly entertaining and fast match, and Thorp did well twice as he saw a free-kick by Heath skipper Tom Howard-Bold late and then had to make another excellent stop to prevent his own skipper Jamie Crellin from putting into his own net!

There were plenty of familiar faces to Bridges followers in the Heath line-up, but it was the current crop who came out tops in the end.

Bridges: Thorp, Collins, Simpson, Hall, Koo-Boothe (Hilaire 55), Crellin, Campbell (Naranjo 86), Lansdale, French, Murphy-McVey, Crabb (Brissett 73).

Heath: Evento, Eckana, Findley, Chester, Flack, Howard-Bold, Parsons, Sandell (Maxwell 12), Fender, Martin, Helsdown.

Unused subs: Weller, Sim, Marrone-Buckingham, Garmon

Aerotron Man of the Match: Connor French