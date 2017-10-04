Three Bridges boss Faili not happy despite easy victory

A handsome victory for Bridges, but manager Paul Faili was far from happy about a second half performance that he thought was below-par.

Bridges started very much on the front foot and Lancing keeper Michael Platt had to make a good flying save to deny Connor French’s header following a long throw by John Lansdale.

But Platt could do nothing about Bridges’ opener after eight minutes as Mitch Casselman curled in a delightful shot from 20 yards.

French was then denied twice more with a volley and a fierce drive, whilst Nathan Koo Boothe headed just over from the excellent Nathan Simpson’s free-kick.

It was then the turn of Nathan Crabb to be denied as a drive was held but after 34 minutes he applied a crisp finish to double Bridges’ advantage.

And two minutes later a handling offence in the area gave French the opportunity to slot home from the penalty spot.

The second half was, as Paul Faili pointed out, a disappointing affair, although there was a good debut for new signing Brendon Murphy-McVey, who linked superbly with skipper Jamie Crellin and the outstanding Lee Hall.

With five minutes remaining, Murphy-McVey delivered a lovely through-ball to Michael Campbell, who scored his fourth goal in as many games.

Up to then, Kieron Thorp hadn’t needed to make a significant save all afternoon, but in the last few minutes he was tested twice by lively substitute Leon Dramis, who also set up a great cross which was headed horribly wide by Alex Bygraves.

And another substitute, Alex Spinks, shot straight at Thorp after receiving a pass from Alex Fair.

By then though Bridges had looked comfortable winners despite an after match rocket from their gaffer!

Bridges: Thorp, Lansdale, Simpson, Hall, Koo-Boothe, Peters, Campbell, Crellin, French (Walker 60), Casselman (Murphy-McVey 51), Crabb (Hilaire 66).

Aerotron Man of the Match:

Lee Hall