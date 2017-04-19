Three Bridges must play away after vandals ruin pitch

Three Bridges chairman Paul Faili is arranging to play his last two home matches of the season at away venues after the Jubilee Field pitch was vandalised.

Bridges’ scheduled Ryman League game against Cray Wanderers on Saturday was postponed due to the damage caused and was to be played tomorrow (Thursday) at VCD Althletic in Dartford.

However the club announced today on Twitter that those arrangements have now fallen through and so they still need a venue to play the game.

Their final match against Walton Casuals could be played at Worthing, but this is to be confirmed.

Faili said: “The water pipes which feed the irrigation system have been cut overnight.

“It’s caused a fantastic amount of damage to the pitch.

“The whole pitch has got to be torn up over the summer for drainage work to be done.

“We wanted to play our last matches at home as we are hoping for a reprieve from relegation. We have heard a rumour only two teams will go down.

“Obviously they could be our last ones in the Ryman League.”

Meanwhile, Faili has been voted by the rest of the board to stay on as manager next season, even if they do go down to the Southern Combination League.