Three Bridges player Moses Ashikodi makes national headlines

An incident involving a Three Bridges player allegedly knocking out a fan has made national headlines.

The Mirror has reported that Bridges’ player Moses Ashikodi punched a man to the ground during a row over a mobile phone.

The event is alleged to have happened following Bridges’ 1-1 draw on Saturday with Eastbourne Town in the Southern Combination League.

The video appeared to show Ashikodi, who is a former Watford, Shrewsbury Town and Millwall professional, being involved in a tussle with a fan after he is said to have taken the fan’s phone.

It went viral on Twitter on Saturday night before being taken down at the request of the victim.

The fan had been filming an earlier altercation between a Bridges supporter and visiting fan.

But the Mirror reported the second incident happened when the fan went to get his phone back from Ashikodi, with the two tussling before Ashikodi appeared to knock him to the ground with a punch.

The Mirror reported that a number of Dulwich Hamlet supporters had gone to support Eastbourne.

Boisterous and fuelled by alcohol, some of them started to abuse Bridges players, especially goalkeeper Brannon Daly.

Fans were camped by the Bridges dugout during the game, playing noisy drums.

At the end of the match they let-off smoke bombs behind a goal.

The Mirror reported fans called a Bridges player a cheat for an incident in the game which got Eastbourne’s Bright Temba sent-off.

This sparked the fracas between a couple of fans which led to the second altercation involving the player and the fan.

Three Bridges FC Tweeted from their official account: “Whoever they were they came to provoke and generally be abusive. Flares at the end were shocking and scared the kids.”

This afternoon, Three Bridges’ chairman Paul Faili, who is also first team manager said: “There was an incident at the club following the game against Eastbourne Town.

“This has now been handed over to the Sussex FA and the police and we’re not making any statement on this until we have had a meeting tonight.”