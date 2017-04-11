Three Bridges relegated after defeat to promotion hopefuls Tooting

Bridges look doomed to relegation after this defeat while Tooting took a step nearer winning the league.

But surprisingly there was little to choose between the teams and it took a controversial goal to settle the destination of the points with just six minutes remaining.

Even the Tooting officials and fans felt that the excellent Alex Rose was fouled as he made an adventurous break forward, but referee Paul Lister incredibly decided to play-on.

Jordan Wilson’s burst of speed down the right and his cross was swept in from what looked like a suspiciously off-side position by Michael Dixon.

Bridges reduced their hosts to a handful of efforts, most of which hardly troubled Martin Grant in the Bridges goal.

As well as Rose there were solid performances at the back too from O’Neill Odofin and Dan Mobsby, who sadly limped off ten minutes into the second half.

But even his replacement, young Michael Wilson, performed brilliantly in an unaccustomed role.

Tony Garrod latched onto Mobsby’s lovely ball over the top, but keeper Kyle Merson blocked the shot with his knees.

Kieran Allen-Djilali made one good run before shooting wide and Rose had a shot saved after Hakeem Adelakun set him up.

Tooting were reduced to long-range efforts but Peter Wedgeworth suggested that things were getting better with two excellent free-kicks that went close.

Martin Grant was at last forced to a brilliant save to deny Dixon, while a great move involving Dominic Toussaint and Garrod finished with Adelakun’s drive being pushed away by Merson.

Tooting looked a touch nervous and in the 83rd minute they needed Merson to make a save from Garrod’s snap-shot.

But just a minute later came that controversial winner for the champions elect.

Steve Sargent was booked in the ensuing protests and received a second caution in added-time.

Wilson almost added a second but the result was already cruel enough.

Bridges: M.Grant, Sargent, Rose, Hall, Odofin, Mobsby (Wilson 55), Touray, J.Grant, Garrod, Adelakun, Allen-Djilali (Toussaint 46). Unused subs: Benz-Salomon, Lansdale

Attendance: 258

Aerotron Man of the Match: O’Neill Odofin

This Saturday Bridges are at home to Cray Wanderers and will then travel to East Grinstead Town on Easter Monday. kick-offs at 3pm.