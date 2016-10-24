Three Bridges show promise in defeat to leaders

A good second half display gave Bridges a glimmer of hope for the future as they fell 4-2 away to league leaders Greenwich.

They suffered their 12th successive defeat, keeping them second to bottom.

Tony Garrod was brought down just out side of the box but Hakeem Adelakun couldn’t produce one of his specialist free-kicks.

Just after, a replica free-kick for Greenwich also produced a shot wide of the goal.

The next good attack saw Greenwich score, a break down the wing and a delightful cross found Rob Denness who clinically put the ball into the net.

All but for the never-say-die attitude of central defender and captain Jamie Crellin, prevented any more chances.

However a corner should have been cleared off the line by Thomas Howard-Bold but a miss-kick allowed Luis Morrison to squeeze the ball past Martin Grant.

Greenwich got their third just before half-time, when Jake Britnell took advantage of another mistake by Bridges.

Half-time saw Bridges give a debut to striker Maxime Agnoly and within three minutes of his introduction he had the ball in the back of the net.

Now Bridges started to believe in themselves with surging attacks from Kieran Allen-Djilali causing havoc in the Greenwich box.

This soon led to Djilali being brought down in the box for a penalty, up stepped Adelakun to blast the ball past the keeper.

All though it looked like Bridges had got them selves back into the game, just a minute later Greenwich regained their two-goal advantage.

Dennes brought the ball down in the box, swivelled and shot past Grant.

A forced substitution saw young academy player Darren Helsdown cause problems for the Greenwich defence with his attacks down the wing.

The game finished with another defeat for Bridges who surely need to get points from the next two matches against lowly opposition.

Bridges: Grant, Conroy (Helsdown 71), Allen-Djilali, Mobsby, Cooney, Crellin, Fender, Howard-Bold, Tait (Agnoly 46); Cook, Adelakun

Unused subs: Casselman, Wilson; Hayles

Attendance: 145

Aerotron Man of the Match:

Jamie Crellin

