Torres excited about Crawley Town return in Sussex Senior Cup

Crawley Town fans’ favourite Sergio Torres is looking forward to making his return to the Checkatrade Stadium.

The Argentinian will return to face his former employers with Whitehawk in the quarter-finals of the Sussex Senior Cup next month.

Sergio Torres celebrates his diving header that made the score 2-0 against Crystal Palace (Pic by Jon Rigby) ENGSUS00220130729150603

The 35-year-old was not involved last night when his National League South side beat Lewes 3-0 to book their place in the last eight against Reds.

Torres tweeted his excitement at returning to Crawley, writing: “Great result from the boys @HawksFCOfficial gutted couldn’t be there tonight, will be great to go back to @crawleytown soon.” (sic)

He score seven goals in 122 appearances during four magical years at Crawley in which he played a major part in two promotions and two historic FA Cup runs.

Torres has already faced Crawley during his time at Whitehawk, the Brighton-based outfit inflicted a humiliating 6-1 defeat on Reds at the same stage of the competition last year at the Enclosed Ground.

The club have suggested that a likely date for the clash will be Tuesday, January 10 (7.45pm), but are waiting confirmation.

