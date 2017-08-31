Transfer Deadline Day: Harrold leaves Crawley Town to join Orient

Popular striker Matt Harrold is leaving Crawley Town to join Leyton Orient.

The club confirmed today he will be joining the National League side.

Harrold joined the Reds in 2014 from Bristol Rovers and made 80 appearances for the side, scoring 11 goals in the process.

The striker took to the dugout for the Reds on the final day of last season, in the 2-2 draw with Mansfield Town.

In a statement from Crawley Town, they said: "The club would like to thank Matt for his contributions during his time here and wish him all the best for the future."

Matt Harrold in action for Reds last season