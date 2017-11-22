Two-goal Roberts delighted with ‘terrific’ response to heavy Wycombe defeat

Jordan Roberts was delighted with Crawley Town’s ‘terrific’ response to defeat at Wycombe, after an impressive and much-needed 3-1 win over Exeter City.

The Reds went into the game on the back of a 4-0 thrashing at Adams Park, which sparked heavy criticism from fans for manager Harry Kewell, but the team responded in the perfect way.

Roberts, who scored twice as a half-time substitute, was full of praise for the team’s and the manager’s efforts, against their fourth-placed opposition, which earned only their second home win of the season.

He said: “It was huge for the boys to bounce back after the game against Wycombe.

“It’s never nice losing 4-0, but it’s about how you respond to it. We bounced back terrifically.

“The players showed that today with some key performances and I think the manager got his tactics spot on.

“There’s no doubt about what the gaffer does, everyone reads in to it. Everyone played their part today and they looked like they wanted it.

“When I came on, I had to do a job. Whenever I play, I look to contribute as much as I can, but it’s about the team’s performance.

“I was very impressed with how the team reacted and bounced back from Saturday.”

However, Roberts stressed that they will stay grounded and focus on what can be improved further.

“We don’t want to get too ahead of ourselves.

“It was obviously good to score the goals at home which we’ve struggled to do this year and we’ll look to carry this on next game.

“We need to work hard and climb up the table.

“We’ll sit down and watch back over the game and I’m sure there will be aspects of it we will need to look into and correct.

“You never rest after a game. That one is done now, we’ve got the three points, but we need to maintain that at Coventry and get another three points. That’s the main aim.”