Video: 'I look at these people sitting there early and I think it's amazing' - Drummy praises Reds fans

Dermot Drummy praised the committed Crawley Town fans who travelled to Blackpool on Tuesday night.

There 34 Reds fans at Bloomfield Road to see Drummy’s men pick up an important away point after three successive away defeats.

Drummy told the club’s website: “I look at these people sitting there early and I think it's amazing. Whether you're 3000 or 30, these people want to come and watch Crawley.”

Drummy also praised the performance of his team, adding: “The midfield balance was much better today. We restricted them to half balls and set plays.”

The match saw Blackpool's Neil Danns squander a golden chance on the 21st minute, missing a penalty that he had won, after being fouled by Crawley's Joe McNerney. Read full match report here

Here's how the teams lined-up last night