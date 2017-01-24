Wasps book place in Sussex Cup final

By Andrew Raeburn

Crawley Wasps booked their place in the Sussex Women’s Cup final by beating Chichester City’s reserves 5-0 at Sidlesham FC on Sunday.

Danielle Boyd, Nicholle Smith, Suzanne Davies, Rosanne Fine and Holly Turbill were all on target.

They now face a repeat of last year’s final against Women’s Super League newcomers Brighton and Hove Albion, which Wasps lost 5-1 despite an encouraging display.

Although they play a division above Chichester’s development squad, Wasps had to work hard for their semi-final win.

Top scorer Fine had twice gone close early on before her sweeping pass created the opening goal for Boyd on 13 minutes.

More chances came, as Fine fired inches wide, while only a brilliant block from Chi defender Jasmin Cain denied Boyd.

Two goals in three minutes settled any lingering anxiety as first winger Smith struck a shot over keeper Rhianna Farr from 25 yards out and then Fine’s cross was converted by Davies.

The excellent Farr denied Davies after a fabulous solo run.

But she had no answer to a superb curling effort from Fine for 4-0 while Turbill got the fifth in injury time.

Jade Elphick was named Thales player of the match after a dominant display in midfield.

The final will be on Thursday, March 23 at Sussex FA’s headquarters at Lancing.

Wasps: Gillstrom; Currier (Porter), Duncan, Walker, Ward (Rippin); N. Smith (Dunt), Elphick, Davies, Boyd; Turbill; Fine (Lawrence).

Sub not used: Hillman