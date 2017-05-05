'Why not? A young manager is a possibility.' Which former player would you like to see take charge of Crawley Town?

Owner Ziya Eren has suggested the next manager of Crawley Town manager could be young and could be a former player.

In a press conference this morning, when asked about candidates and if they're former players, Mr Eren said: "why not? A young manager is a possibility."

And earlier in front of the media he said: "I personally think that if we have someone who knows the club it can be good thing.

"The reason for this is I want someone who knows the area, the town, the fans and the club."

The Turkish owner was speaking in a press conference a day after head coach Dermot Drummy and assistant Matt Gray departed.

More to follow..

Crawley Town face Mansfield Town in the final game of the season tomorrow. Matt Harrold will take charge of the Reds for the game.