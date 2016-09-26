Wormull comeback cannot save Bridges

With a long list of critical players missing due to injury, illness and suspension, Bridges fell to their fourth successive defeat, 1-0 away to derby rivals South Park.

They fielded a side which included several youth players and one very experienced senior player, former Tottenham and Crawley Town midfielder Simon Wormull.

Playing uphill, Bridges started well with both Mitchell Casselman and Devon Fender having good chances which were well saved by the experienced South Park goalkeeper James Wastell.

On 30 minutes, a sweet inter-passing move involving Stefon Hayles and Mitchell Casselman ended with the home team goalkeeper making a diving save to palm the ball away for a corner.

The first half came to an end with both sides having further chances but with no results and possibly honours even.

South Park started the second half with a golden opportunity to go ahead.

Kieran Lavery was totally in the clear in front of an open goal but somehow managed to scoop the ball horribly wide.

To make amends, Kieran Lavery scored after 56 minutes with a powerful header into the top

corner of the goal from a corner.

Both Hakeem Adelakun and Tom Howard-Bold both had long distance shots which came to nothing.

After a flurry of substitutions and cautions, disaster struck for Three Bridges on 63 minutes when Tom Howard-Bold was sent-off for a second caution.

Dan Moody had a chance to double the home side lead but failed as his shot whizzed across across the goal.

After 82 minutes, Allan Tait had a super golden opportunity to level the score.

A corner from Michael Wilson found Allan Tait who was clear in front of the goal but missed woefully.

In the dying minutes, there was still time for Kofi Quartey and James McElligott to twice combine for chances but the brilliant Kieron Thorp kept them at bay.

Playing with only ten players did not help but the spirit and effort was there and an equaliser was always possible if only the finishing had been better.

Bridges: Thorp, Hayles, Gallagher (Wormull 64), Wilson, Donaghey (capt), Howard-Bold, Casselman(Cook 60), Adelakun, Tait, Fender, Fernandez.

Unused subs: Garrod, Jones.

Aerotron Man of the Match: Hakeem Adelakun