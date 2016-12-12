Worthing handed home draw in FA Trophy

Worthing Football Club’s reward for reaching round two of this year’s FA Trophy is a date with National League side Sutton United.

A second half own-goal from Josh Staunton and a Lloyd Dawes strike ensured Worthing came from a goal behind to seal a 2-1 first-round victory at two-divisions higher National League outfit Dagenham & Redbridge on Saturday.

Sutton, who were promoted as champions into the National League last season, saw off Bath City in the previous round and currently sit 14th in the table.

Victory for Worthing meant a first appearance in the second-round since 2004 with the tie is due to take place at Woodside Road on Saturday, January 14.

