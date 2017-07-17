Search

Former Liverpool star Harry Kewell delighted with Crawley Town's display against Chelsea in first home friendly in charge.

Crawley Town head coach Harry Kewell. Picture by Graham Carter

Crawley Town head coach Harry Kewell was happy with his side's display in their first home game since he took charge.

He reckoned Saturday's 1-1 draw against Chelsea XI was a good start to his reign, following on from their 6-1 win and 2-0 and 9-0 wins at East Grinstead and Oakwood.

The former Liverpool star was delighted they showed the character to recover from going a goal down from Charlie Brown's goal with just 15 minutes to go through Joe McNerney's 88th minute headed equaliser.

Kewell said: "I think moments in the game I was extremely pleased and there were moments where you're not.

"But that's going to happen throughout the season. You don't expect in football to dominate for 90 minutes.

"It's a good start to the season. My boys have been put through the mill this week and for the last three weeks.

"So it's a credit to them that they are shaping up to it and they accepted the challenge and came back from a goal down."