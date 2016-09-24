Hatchett retires from professional cricket

Sussex Cricket is saddened to learn that Lewis Hatchett has announced his retirement from professional cricket.

Left-arm seamer Hatchett has been forced to call time on his career with Sussex on medical advice, due to the injury he suffered this season.

CRICKET: Sussex League Premier Division: East Grinstead (fielding) v Horsham. Lewis Hatchett (bowling) . Pic Steve Robards SR1619254 SUS-160407-143241001

The 26 year-old made his first-class debut in 2010, the same year he penned his first professional contract with Sussex. He was mainly deployed in first-class cricket and took 72 wickets in his 27 matches, with a best of 5 for 47 coming against Leicestershire in 2010. He also took 30 wickets in white-ball cricket in 26 matches.

Hatchett, who was born locally in Shoreham, overcame an extremely rare physical impairment, Poland Syndrome, to realise his dream of becoming a professional cricketer.

He said of his retirement, “It is with great sadness that I have to announce my retirement from professional cricket due to injury. Following medical advice, my long term health is most important to me and I have to listen to my body.

“To have to end my career in this way has been devastating, but to play six years at my home county has been a dream come true.

“I will forever be proud that I managed to realise my dream of playing for Sussex and considering the journey I have had, fills me with further pride.

“I’ve met some incredible people throughout my career, especially at Sussex CCC. I’ve made friends for life through this sport and it was a huge honour to wear the Martlets on my chest every time I played. I wish the team all the success in the future and will watch fondly.

“Thank you to all the coaches and physios, who put in countless hours to help get me on the field throughout my career. A thank you to all the staff at Sussex, from Sam and Gunny on the front gate, to Chief Executive, Zac Toumazi, this club is full of amazing people. Thank you to my two clubs, St James’s Montefiore CC and East Grinstead CC for your support to help get me to where I am today.

“Finally, I will forever be grateful to my parents for their support all throughout my career, from a young age even to this day. I could not have done it without them. And to my brother, Bradley, for not only his support but for all the fond memories from playing cricket in the garden as kids to playing together at club level.”

Sussex’s Head Coach Mark Davis said, “I would like to congratulate Hatch on everything he has achieved at Sussex. He is somebody that despite real challenges has made the most of himself as a county cricketer.

“Lewis will be successful at whatever he chooses to do post-cricket, due to his extraordinary work ethic and drive. I wish him all the best for the future.”

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage

2) Like our Facebook page

3) Follow us on Twitter

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

Always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.