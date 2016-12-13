Jim May to stand down as Sussex Cricket Chairman in March 2017

Sussex Chairman, Jim May, has announced that he will stand down after the AGM on Tuesday 28th March 2017, and is not seeking re-election to the Board.

May said, “Serving as Chairman has been a great honour and, after eight incredibly enjoyable years, I believe that March will be the right time to pass on the baton. This has been planned with my Board colleagues.

“I will leave the role whilst I retain my enthusiasm for Sussex Cricket and I feel incredibly optimistic for its future. Both my successor and our new Chief Executive, Rob Andrew, will play a big part in this and my focus over the next three months will be in helping Rob become more familiar with the issues facing Sussex and English cricket.

“My involvement with Sussex dates back to 1997 when I was first elected as a Sussex CCC Committee Member. This came after I was one of the prime movers for major change at the Club. We subsequently put in place measures that resulted in the most successful period in the County’s cricketing history, including our first County Championship win, after 164 years, in 2003.

“Since becoming Chairman of Sussex CCC in 2008, we have won three trophies, including our first T20 final, and we have established innovative partnerships with Oxford and Guernsey Cricket Boards to build an even stronger pipeline of talent. Off the field, we have redeveloped our Hove headquarters into the best non-international ground in England and have become a year round business.

“The most significant initiative has been the formation of Sussex Cricket Limited and our charity, the Sussex Cricket Foundation, in November 2015. This will have long term benefits developing the recreational and professional game in Sussex as we seek to deliver our vision of “Inspiring a Passion for Cricket – in the Heart of our Community” involving the 245 Affiliated League Clubs, our professional team and our growing community activities in Sussex.”

May added, “Looking forward, with Keith Greenfield as our Director of Cricket, I believe that Mark Davis, Luke Wright and our professional team are very well placed to be successful in 2017. With the signings of Stiaan Van Zyl and Vernon Philander, and with another high-class signing in the pipeline, we are strengthening a quality squad. These recruits will complement an exciting crop of young players and reinforce my belief that that the future is very bright for Sussex.”