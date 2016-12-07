Search

Jofra Archer signs new two-year contract extension with Sussex

Archer in action for Sussex last season

Archer in action for Sussex last season

0
Have your say

Jofra Archer has signed a new two-year contract extension with Sussex after first putting pen to paper on a professional deal in August.

The new deal will see Archer remain at The 1st Central County Ground until at least the end of the 2019 season.

The 21 year-old former West Indies Under-19 bowler enjoyed a fine breakthrough season at Hove, culminating with him winning the Young Player of the Year Award in September at Sussex’s end of season presentation.

He made his first-class debut against the touring Pakistan side in July, taking match figures of 5 for 73, and quickly went on to make his bow in all three competitive formats.

He claimed figures of 5 for 42 against Somerset in front of the Sky cameras in the Royal London One-Day Cup at Taunton, and his best haul in the Specsavers County Championship saw him take 4 for 31 at Grace Road against Leicestershire, which contributed to match figures of 7 for 62.

Archer also showed promise with the bat, hitting 73 against Essex at Colchester, sharing a partnership of 140 with Chris Jordan.

Archer played for Horsham last season in the Sussex Premier League

Archer played for Horsham last season in the Sussex Premier League

It was announced in early August that Archer had signed a first professional contract at Hove, but Sussex have moved quickly to secure the services of such an exciting talent for a prolonged period.

Archer said of his new deal, “I’m really happy to extend my contract. I can develop without any pressure and the aim is to continue to build on what I did last season.

“Last season was really pleasing because I thought all my opportunities had left me due to my previous injuries, so I was really grateful to be presented with this one at Sussex.

“My aim for next season is to take 70 wickets across all three formats, and if I can cement my place in the team then I think that can be a reality.”

Sussex’s Head Coach Mark Davis said, “I am delighted that Jofra has committed to a three-year contract with Sussex.

“He is a young player with immense talent with both bat and ball and has emerged as a very important cricketer for Sussex.

“He is still a young man learning his trade but the signs are clearly there that he will be an integral part of our future success.”